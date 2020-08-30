In less than a day, public schools in Aiken County will open their doors for the official start of the 2020-21 school year. Just a few short months ago the reopening of our schools seemed much less certain. However, a deliberate commitment to health and safety and the development of a robust, flexible instructional delivery plan have brought us to this day. Aiken County Public Schools’ employees are again ready to deliver on our promise to provide a high-quality education for all students.
This school year will not open in traditional fashion, of course, as health and safety measures due to the ongoing pandemic require that we make more options available. More than 6,500 Aiken County students will access their instruction virtually through our full-time virtual model, Aiken Innovate. I am very excited to see the results of the engaging virtual lessons our teachers collaborated to create over the summer.
With a greater number of students learning online, our remaining students will begin the school year in a hybrid model with two days of face-to-face instruction and three days of remote learning each week. Students have been placed into two instructional cohorts, which will meet either on Mondays and Tuesdays for the Blue Cohort or on Wednesdays and Thursdays for the Red Cohort. Our hybrid model allows us to have fewer students in our schools, providing teachers and students more space for socially distanced and safe teaching and learning. The hybrid model will also allow our custodians the time and space to perform their daily cleaning and disinfecting regimens.
When I welcomed our teachers and staff members back last week, my message was focused on safety. There are so many things I would like to talk about as a new school year begins, but unless we get the safety of our students and staff right, nothing else will matter. Health and safety remain our top priorities. Very few staff members have had the opportunity to take much of a break this summer, and I wanted them to know that I appreciate everything they’ve done to make sure that we can officially reopen our schools safely tomorrow. I shared reminders about safety with staff and take this opportunity to remind our community and anyone who may need to enter one of our buildings of the imperative to strictly follow all safety precautions.
Social distancing is the single most critical layer in defending against COVID-19. Please remain conscious of your surroundings at all times and avoid close contact with others. Close contact is defined as being within 6 feet of another individual for 15 minutes or more. Obviously, in a classroom it will be necessary to occasionally be within 6 feet of students. In those circumstances the other layers become even more essential. Masks need to be worn by anyone entering our schools and anytime social distancing of at least 6 feet cannot be maintained reliably. Everyone is encouraged to wash hands with soap and water at every opportunity. Use hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available, but don't rely on it exclusively. Avoid touching your face, and monitor yourself for symptoms.
We released a special flyer on social media recently to encourage and help parents monitor their students before coming to school by remembering the "5 Ws”:
• Watch your temperature.
• When you are sick stay home.
• Wear your mask.
• Wash your hands or sanitize often.
• Watch your distance.
While the need for new, stricter safety measures is not the reality we would have chosen at the start of a new school year, it is the one we are living in. We should all embrace the challenges it presents as an opportunity to shine as never before. It’s another chance to set a great example for our children to follow. We can always be better colleagues, neighbors and friends. We set the tone for our children and I hope you will all share one of positivity and determination in our community as we return to school on Monday morning.
So, tonight please make sure your children get a great night of sleep so they are rested and ready to learn. Tomorrow morning, I ask that everyone take a deep breath and put a positive thought in your minds before heading off to school or logging on to the computer for the first Aiken Innovate session. For those whose first day of school is Wednesday, go ahead and practice getting into school mode tomorrow and Tuesday. Read a book, write a story, ask questions, draw a picture and sing a song. Take advantage of your own curiosity and learn something every day. It’s the beginning of a brand new adventure in education and I hope and pray that it is an incredible one.