Next week after the Thanksgiving dishes are done and the leftovers are crammed into our overstuffed refrigerators, it will be time to get down to some serious business – formulating a plan of attack for your holiday shopping.
The Aiken Chamber is once again encouraging everyone to shop local, shop small, shop Aiken. Small Business Saturday is Nov. 30, but if you want to get a head start, that’s OK too.
The impact of your shopping dollars on the community and the small businesses that call Aiken home is dramatic.
Studies show that when consumers buy locally, $68 of every $100 spent remains in the community, compared to $43 of every $100 for non-locally owned business. That’s one of the reasons the Aiken Chamber began cheerleading for shopping small on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in 2010 and hasn’t stopped.
Small Business Saturday organizer American Express says U.S. customers have reported spending an estimated $103 billion at independent retailers and restaurants during the nine previous Small Business Saturdays.
Isn’t it time to join those who have discovered the great things Aiken’s retailers and restaurants have to offer? And by shopping locally, you make Aiken stronger and more vibrant.
If you want to make a big impact here at home, make a point to include the job-growing Aiken businesses owned by our friends and neighbors who use local resources, employ local people and pay local taxes.
That doesn’t happen when you shop online. And those online-only companies don’t pay local sales tax, give to local charities or sponsor activities like dance or soccer teams.
Besides, small is fun. These are the places stocked with one-of-a-kind finds. They offer personal service every day, as well as special deals and promotions on this special Saturday to give shoppers a taste of what they’ve been missing.
There are plenty of reasons to support Aiken’s businesses on Saturday – and every other day of the year, too.
So, give a gift to yourself and our community on Small Business Saturday. Let’s make Nov. 30 a great day for business in Aiken.
Shop local, shop small, shop Aiken.