The 2020 Summer Recess from School
With the emergency pause in the 2019-2020 school calendar educators have exceptionally demonstrated and documented their dedication to the profession of teaching schoolchildren in nontraditional and instructionally cleaver ways. They are putting endless hours to ensure a meaningful continuation of learning opportunities for their students. Teachers, students and a number of schools locally and across the nation have held parades in school-connected communities to express the sentimentality of how much students are loved and missed. Administrators, teachers, parents and students will have earned A-pluses at the end of this period of uncertainty.
Followed by a categorical grade respectfully issued by this writer, here are a few grades they have dutifully earned:
1. Teachers planning and seamless collegial collaboration: A+
2. Teachers ensuring that students continue to receive content: A+
3. Parents in purpose-driven partnership providing oversight at home: A+
4. School/district leadership providing support to maintain learning opportunities: A+
5. Parents guided by their child's teachers to become specialized at-home tutors of academic content: A+
There are steps that parents can and should take to soften the learning-loss impact on their students during the pause from the routine school schedule:
1. Establish a duty schedule for children to perform specific tasks while at home. It is necessary and effective to impose a serious time limit on each task or assignment, a duty schedule will develop follow-through habits in the student for which they are to be held accountable. These habits should naturally transfer to the new school year.
2. Hold an official student-parent conference with the student to rate his or her performance on each of the duty item on the schedule. This home-surveillance activity can provide parents with firsthand information on what can be expected as well as what needs to be instilled in the student.
3. Parents can resurrect or develop in their student the practice of cursive writing. Learning to write in cursive is shown to improve brain development in areas of thinking, language and working memory. Cursive writing stimulates brain synapses and synchronicity between the left and right hemispheres, something absent from the practices of printing and typing. The college board found that students who wrote in cursive for the SAT essay portion scored slightly higher than those who printed. The total brain is engaged during the cursive-writing process. Parents can purchase handwriting manuals from the local bookstores.
4. Parents can give their student an order to do something, and then strictly monitor how attentive and compliant the child is to the command. The results of this home-based observation should clearly indicate how immediate and compliant the child is to a teacher's command. This exercise will indicate the level of parental involvement to ensure the student's compliance to the teacher's command. A student's response to the parent and teacher must always be swift and totally compliant.
Putting children on a schedule can be very beneficial. Putting students on a routine will serve students well upon the return to the structured learning environment. Instilling in children the process of completing an assignment – be it school related or home related – can result in the development of follow-through habits that will transfer to the classroom. The process of completing a task is powerful. As such, parents can initiate the process of completing a task at home during the summer recess. Parents do not need a list of recommendations to keep their student industrious around the house during the recess; parents simply need to monitor how well their children follow-through undistracted on a given command. The parent should strictly enforce non-distracted completion of a given task, no matter how simple or complex the task is.
The important takeaway in this advisory is to recognize the power of process. Generally, there are three steps: 1. a beginning, 2. middle. 3. an end. Generally, Step 2 in the process is where stagnation appears and creates the greatest threat to a successful end.
Consider this: 95% of the opportunity for students to learn takes place during the 180-day school year. The less than 5% of learning that is suspended during the summer recess is not detrimental to the education of schoolchildren. The 95% portion is the most serious potion in which students need to give 100% of their undivided attention. As such, parents and students must team up with teachers to value each opportunity to learn.