On July 20, Gov. Henry McMaster announced the new SAFE Grants program, using one-time emergency CARES Act funding to help 5,000 low- to moderate-income South Carolina students to attend a private school of their choice.
The Aiken Standard was quick to reprint the Post & Courier’s editorial opposing the grants, “Henry McMaster’s obscene gift to private schools." The P&C was not alone in its hysterical, over-the-top, predictable writing.
The response from the education establishment was immediate and predictable. “The sky is falling!” “This is a war on public education!” “Fully fund public schools!”
As it turns out those cries were long on outrage and short on facts. Public schools have already received over $500 million in COVID relief. According to research from Palmetto Promise Institute, the $32 million dedicated to SAFE Grants is only 5% of the total education-related COVID relief funding. That makes sense, because private school students make up around 6% of the total South Carolina student population.
COVID-19 affected all students, and it would follow that we should provide all students – wherever they learn – with the emergency relief Congress intended them to have. That’s exactly what Governor McMaster is offering through the SAFE Grants program. The $32 million not a “gift to private schools,” but rather a perfectly appropriate use of funds to those who need it most – families and students negatively impacted by this pandemic who just so happen to attend or wish to attend an independent school.
Given continuing uncertainty about how schools will reopen, these grants would be a lifeline for working parents who can’t stay home with their children and can’t leave them home alone. Or peace of mind for parents who know that virtual learning just doesn’t work for their child.
But now along comes the South Carolina Education Association – among others – suing to block SAFE Grants. Their goal? Delay the program just long enough to prevent students from receiving the needed funds for the fall. The public school lobby wants to stop this one-time emergency program, because they know giving moderate- and low-income parents a taste of education freedom that wealthier parents enjoy represents a threat to their hold on the over $10 billion dollars – an average of over $14,000 per student – that is poured into the South Carolina public school system each year.
Their legal arguments are hogwash. SAFE Grants operate just like multiple other South Carolina programs, such as the higher education Tuition Grants Program and the pre-K Child & Early Reading Education Development Program that have been in place for decades without Constitutional challenge. Not to mention programs in other states that have been found constitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Giving parents choices in education is always the right thing to do. Most South Carolina families without means are forced to send their children to their zoned school, regardless of whether or not that school meets their child’s needs. But should your ZIP code – or the cost of your house – determine the education opportunities afforded your children?
I support public education. I also support freedom of choice for families to find the education that best suits their child’s unique needs. I hope SAFE Grants are just the beginning of a new day for South Carolina’s K-12 education system – one where we empower all parents, not bureaucrats, to make education decisions for their children.
For now, many parents are in limbo, awaiting a court decision on the SAFE Grants program. I hope that commonsense and fairness will win the day for these families, so that despite the challenges of this year, 5,000 students will have the opportunity to continue their education journey this fall.