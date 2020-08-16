Confusion. Frustration. Hopelessness. It seems as if America has been flooded by these feelings. While we are in the midst of a global health pandemic, the U.S. is grappling with a hard reality and the fear of what is yet to come. Racism is plaguing our nation, and it has been tainting our past and present for centuries. Since Memorial Day, protests have broken out across the nation over the death of George Floyd, an African American man who died in police custody. However, these demonstrations are not solely to commemorate Mr. Floyd. They are to commemorate the African American lives lost due to acts of racism and injustice.
These protests are not representations of newly discovered feelings, but rather a long-overdue cry for equality.
I am a 13-year-old white American girl. Until this summer, I had never thought about racism in-depth. I never viewed life through the lense of my fellow African American friends and citizens. I never realized that millions of my fellow citizens live in fear of simply walking down a street, terrified of an attack or arrest. How could I have not seen this before? At what age does someone begin to comprehend the troubles of others?
This is my perception of the American story, and how it should be written.
This story is one of shock, bewilderment and despair. As I sat with my family, watching Mr. Floyd utter his final words, I felt tears rolling down my face. He was held captive, with no place to escape. What I felt was worse, though, is how one life could easily slip from this Earth, and no bystanders could save it.
I felt completely and entirely useless. My main thought was, “Let him breathe!”
These thoughts are not mine exclusively; the same questions are rippling through American minds. A human life is a human life. Whichever body that life inhabits, whatever skin tone wraps around it, it must be respected, protected and cherished by all of us.
The question still remains as to what America can do to stop racism. To begin, America can ensure that every one of its children, no matter their race, religion, or age, are provided the same opportunities. The U.S. must not be defined by racism and division.
Racism is a foolish wall that has been created over time. It is time to bring that wall down. In the words of Martin Luther King Jr., “We will not be satisfied until justice rolls down like waters and righteousness like a mighty stream.”
Secondly, we can start by teaching future generations that African Americans and other minorities in our country are our brothers and sisters. Through protests and sit-ins across the nation, we are proving that Americans – no matter their race, gender or religion – will not tolerate injustice. With the marvelous red, white and blue flying overhead, we declare that this country will stand with each other. America cannot be restored if we are divided.
I see our nation as a grand and magnificent tree. Our races, genders, religions, sexualities and political preferences are all branches on this flowering plant. To keep this tree alive, though, we must water it with love and respect for one another; we have to let our inner lights shine to help America bloom.
America calls everybody with open arms to lay by her flowing waters and tranquil landscapes. She calls for her citizens to lay down their differences, and join hands in unity instead.
The pain and frustration Americans are experiencing right now is understandable and tangible. We cannot pursue the path of injustice and racism that is poisoning our country. Let us stand together. A divided nation will have no peace, but a united country will stand firm for ages to come.
The American flag has more than one color. It is time we prove that to the citizens living beneath it. Let’s stand together and eradicate racism.
We should all be reminded that as one nation under God, we can bring change together. Division and racism have never been the answer; however, peace and fellowship always open the gates to freedom. Above all, we must have love in our hearts, for love will always prevail; love for ourselves, our neighbors and this nation we call home.
In the words of the late Rep. John Lewis, “Every generation leaves behind a legacy. What that legacy will be is determined by the people of that generation. What legacy do you want to leave behind?”