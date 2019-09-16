As we remember those who lost their lives and all who lost loved ones 18 years ago on Sept. 11, we are reminded that freedom isn’t free and that Islamic extremist terrorists remain a constant threat at home and abroad. Challenging times like these require leaders who are willing to make tough decisions, negotiate peace talks and provide for our military with the training and equipment they need to get the job done. With so many men and women sacrificing so much every day to protect our country and freedoms, I am grateful to have a president that stands by them every single day.
President Trump has worked tirelessly to ensure that our troops have every tool at their disposal to battle terrorist groups across Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan. Because of President Trump’s leadership and devotion to our military, the United States has successfully decimated ISIS, a key threat in the War on Terror.
After the death of a U.S. soldier in Kabul last week, President Trump suspended talks with the Taliban, showing that we will not lead from behind. This president recognizes the immeasurable sacrifices of our troops and their families in the pursuit of peace and security in Afghanistan over the last two decades and will not treat any negotiations with Islamic extremist terrorist entities lightly.
Throughout his first term in office, President Trump has made monumental inroads in Afghanistan, resulting in the Taliban’s permanent disassociation from Al Qaeda, reduced violence and negotiations directly with representatives of the Afghanistan government. By applying pressure and consequences against these forms of terrorism, the American people know President Trump’s priority is the safety of our nation from coast to coast and all of our troops around the world while destroying terrorist safe havens.
President Trump’s focus on rebuilding our military, defeating terrorist organizations, confronting rogue regimes and protecting America has never wavered from day one. He holds our allies and adversaries accountable and fosters partnerships with allies across the world to maintain stability and peace.
As President Trump continues to put the American people first, his leadership has resulted in NATO allies committing to greater defense spending when they used to fall short of their obligations. The withdrawal of the U.S. from flawed global treaties like the Paris Climate Accord and the disastrous Iran nuclear deal show the world that America won’t take a back seat to anyone.
As President Trump said in his speech addressing terrorism, “America is a sovereign nation and our first priority is always the safety and security of our citizens.” It is an honor to represent South Carolinians in Congress and I look forward to continuing to work with President Trump to ensure peace and stability at home and abroad.
Rep. Joe Wilson
U.S. Representative for South Carolina’s 2nd Congressional District