In a recent Post and Courier editorial about the advisory questions on Republican primary ballots, the writers make their thoughts abundantly clear, but unfortunately not the truth. So, I’m writing to share the truth and take issue with its assertions.
First, the editorial refers to political party supporters as “hacks.” This demonstrates a stunning lack of self-awareness from an organization that’s supposed to be dedicated to reporting the news and sticking to facts. But, unfortunately, this seems representative of much of the state of the media today.
The authors take issue with the simple question, “Do you support giving voters the right to register to vote with the political party of their choice?” It suggests the question is “grossly misleading,” demonstrating little respect for the general public’s ability to understand the question.
After insulting voters’ intelligence, the editorial goes on to deliberately misconstrue activities like subscribing to a contact list or making a political contribution with registering to vote. Obviously, they’re not the same, but this is lost on the writers. Unsurprisingly, no one reached out to us for clarification on the differences.
The editorial derisively refers to simple advisory ballot questions as “push polls” and “misleading.” It even rails against political parties having the right to put advisory questions on their own primary ballots. The editorial suggests the ballot of any political party is somehow not its own.
But the fact is a primary ballot exists because a political party exists, and the party’s desire to hold a primary election to nominate candidates, rather than a convention. Are we to believe the writers would rather political parties hold nominating conventions as opposed to primaries?
Further, political parties pay the state government hundreds of thousands of dollars to conduct primaries – the South Carolina Republican Party paid over $600,000 this year alone. But yet we should be stripped of the ability to ask questions of those who vote in our primary? That’s a curious notion of political freedom.
Interestingly, the editorial says nothing about the second question on our ballot, which is intended to promote the elimination of the unfair practice of candidates having their names listed more than once on a ballot for the same office in the same election.
Finally, the editorial staff outrageously encourages Democrats to vote in the Republican primary to support their position.
It seems the writers are interested in making sure that South Carolinians continue to have a more difficult time affiliating with the political party of their choice, compared to citizens in other states.
Meanwhile, readers are being misled because of the political preferences of the editorial staff. They’re left with the impression the Post and Courier doesn’t care much for organized political activity – unless it comes disguised as journalism.
Perhaps they’d prefer that we just stop citizen-organized political activity all together and leave the governance up to our betters in the media.
On behalf of the largest political organization in South Carolina, I disagree.