For many years Aiken Department of Public Safety has embraced the community policing concept in theory and practice.
While we believe we have a rich and meaningful history of relationship building with our community, there is certainly more that can and must be done.
We have all seen the strained relationships between law enforcement and communities across this country which, directly, is not our focus. However, we take notice of and learn from situations that happen outside of our area.
Our main focus and commitment is to the residents of Aiken. Aiken is OUR community and we, Public Safety AND the community, must work together to improve our future.
So how do we, together, get to a safer community? Some might say, “You can’t get there from here,” but we believe we are already headed in that direction. Many of you remember the origins of the Aiken Safe Communities Approach and how we talked about ownership, relationship and partnership reducing violence in our communities. Since its inception, we have continuously re-evaluated our efforts to ensure we are providing the quality of service Aiken expects.
Ownership is an inward look to see how we are doing. It is a self-evaluation of how we perform while providing services. It is also a process of having external professionals review our operation and test it according to the best practices and national standards. Our agency is committed to providing the highest level of professional services. We are accredited at the highest level through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. We have been accredited since 1997 and it is our culture to be the gold standard example.
Our varied relationships begin with earnest conversations built on introductions and honest conversations that allow for the determining of common ground. To ensure lasting relationships, we must restore mutual respect and, if necessary, foster reconciliation. To build trust, we must continue to share information, hold each other accountable and continue to have real conversations on roles and responsibilities. Trust in any relationship must be made strong enough to withstand the tests it will inevitably face.
We specifically set aside time for meaningful conversations with our community through deliberate initiatives, a few of which are: SC PACE Summit, Coffee with a Cop and Chat with Chief. Our agency welcomes the concerns and scrutiny of the community we serve. Nothing exemplifies our commitment to authentic relationships more than our Citizens Review Board/complaint process.
Partnerships with our community are a vital component to the success of the Aiken Public Safety mission. We celebrate and support individuals and agencies taking the lead to address community needs and concerns in order to work in tandem with law enforcement. We understand that the more exercise each “arm” of our community gets, the stronger it becomes.
Together we CAN get to a safer community. One step, one relationship at a time.