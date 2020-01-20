We live in very contentious times. We see it in our everyday lives and on a national scale. It appears that the country has become almost completely polarized and factionalized especially in the political context. This has been borne out in the way so many people express their hate for President Trump.
But this article is not about those Trump haters. It is about one person and one small group, and how their hate has turned to pure evil.
We all have seen over the past several years how there has been an insidious hatred and resistance to the Trump presidency. The objection to Trump has taken many forms, but the one most poignant is the impeachment. What we see now is just the finale of something that started at the very beginning of the Trump presidency.
We do not have to recount the calls for Trump to be impeached immediately after the inauguration or the many calls, resolutions and investigations aimed at that purpose over the whole of Trump’s term. It has finally culminated in the House impeachment.
Regardless of one’s views, this is not about the justification for impeachment, but, more specifically, the expression of it by certain members of Congress. Namely, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and a small band of House Democrats. It is not about the specific handling of the inquiry in the House, but about how the they acted during the process.
They portrayed the impeachment inquiry as a solemn undertaking in which they took no glee or satisfaction. They were, supposedly, forging ahead to save the country from a despot; to protect the purity of the Constitution, ensure national security and the integrity of the coming election.
But this is what was seen: Rep. Rashida Talib, who had previously called for Trump's impeachment at a D.C.-area restaurant, was videotaped prancing down a congressional hallway expressing glee like a schoolgirl skipping along while chanting “hi ho, hi ho, I’m on my way to impeach the bro.” Then we see Rep. Adam Schiff and other Intelligence Committee Democrats drinking and cheering as they celebrate in the impeachment vote.
So much for solemnity.
But expressions of joy by some are not so much the evil part. The most egregious display of evil has come from Pelosi. It was she who most vocally portrayed the impeachment as a solemn process, and who on several occasions stated that she did not hate Trump and was praying for him.
It is the above premise that makes what she did even more sinister. For you see, despite feigning the purest of motives, Pelosi has – before our very eyes – surreptitiously engaged in an act that befits the devil.
It started by her not immediately sending the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate. Many postulated as to her reasons for withholding them. Some said it was to exact some concessions from the Senate. Others offered up other rationales; all of which may have been valid. But the real reason behind the delay by the Speaker was simply to stick it to the president.
It was Pelosi saying here’s your Christmas present Mr. President – a knife in the back. By her delay in sending the articles, she was able during that time to twist that knife even more. You could see her deep satisfaction and how much she relished saying that “Trump is impeached forever.” But that was not enough. The finale for her was how she planned the process of sending the Articles to the Senate.
She scheduled it not only on the very same day but at the very same time President Trump was meeting with the Chinese delegation to sign the historic trade agreement. The broadcast media had a hard time juxtaposing both events. The timing could not have been a coincidence. She did it to blunt any kind of win for the president. She did not want to see him get the spotlight that day; something she has been doing throughout her speakership. Just more turns of the knife.
And here is one more telling action behind Pelosi’s (and the Democrats) true motives: i.e. when she painstakingly signed her name to the article’s one letter at a time with a new pen so that each could be handed out as a souvenir. We’re sure the pens will become a memorialized desk ornament or proudly worn as a badge of honor by the gloating Democrats. Her actions are not just hubris, but purely devilish.