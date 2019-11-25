Often is the case that good colleges are hidden in plain view (meaning that they are not immediately tapped by local students). The academic and skills-based opportunities they can provide are golden. Unfortunately, a number of local students and their parents fail to notice and take advantage of these local institutions, and the educational and financial benefits they have to offer.
Community colleges give local communities a culture and presence of scholarship, industry and a source to develop and grow the leadership capacity in local citizens. Citizens may pursue learning and training opportunities that will capacitate them to meet the present-day and future-day job demands of business and industry.
It is very fortunate that Aiken's business and industry leaders understand and appreciate the multifaceted significance and benefits these local colleges offer and are connecting with them to design job-related training for their employees.
College-to-work programs for students and those already in the workforce are designed following careful and specific planning between the business and industry officials and college representatives.
Community colleges are essential to the economic growth and development of a future-thinking community. Business and industry are well-served through the partnerships that are strategically created. The community as a whole benefits from an interconnected college-to-work program. These programs can be achieved through effective curriculum and instructional collaboration between the educational programs, elementary school through college. Communities with such an interconnected educational system are magnets for business and industry.
The skills that businesses need in their current and potential employees are changing rapidly in today's economy. Such change creates a significant gap in employee-readiness to provide the necessary skills to meet the imminent demands.
Prepared to help ameliorate this training and skills gap are community colleges. Community colleges supply potential workers with the modern-day three Rs: Re-education, Retraining and Reemployment.
Perhaps, what is keeping potential students in the community from taking advantage of community colleges is their yearning to explore outside of the hometown community. As for the working-class adults who may benefit from studying for credentials at the community colleges, there may be legitimate reservation to attempt college-level schooling. To ease such expected, common and understandable anxiety, there are transition programs and courses to facilitate the success of nontraditional college students. These transition-to-college programs are designed to build the confidence and capacity of students to help them meet the academic requirements.
It is logical to assume that businesses are inclined to preferentially hire applicants who have spent time training or advancing and renewing their education and level of skills at community colleges. It is logical also to assume that such initiative places the individual at an advantage in comparison to other less-prepared or ambitious applicants. The same is found logical for job promotions. Employees who take time to study at the Community College during the College's evening, morning, or summer sessions to polish job-related skills are the more likely candidates to be considered for promotions than employees who do not endeavor to upgrade their education and skills.
As alluded to in the pretext, local community colleges are not noticed because of an overrated and overwhelming desire of young people to explore happenings that they think are more event-filled and entertainment-rich outside of their hometown. Too often, it is later learned (as suggested in the frequently-used phrase) the grass is not always greener on the other side; but, such exploration can accumulate an enormous amount of debt for students and their parents; and, too often the experiential exploration ends up with the student being diploma-delayed or diploma-less.
The hometown colleges can significantly increase the knowledge-capacity, skills and wealth portfolio of the community and its citizens. One can imagine the enhanced quality of living that will emerge in the respective communities if these institutions are tapped to the full potential of their usefulness by students, parents, and community education, business and industry leaders. This accumulation of education and skill that Community Colleges are positioned to deposit into the local citizens (be they students, parents, educators, business and industry leaders) can yield huge production and economic benefits for the community at-large.