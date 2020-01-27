I can see clearly now that the rain is gone. I can see all obstacles in my way.
— Johnny Nash, an American songwriter
The New Year 2020 (the year to seek perfect vision) takes up a lot of space in my mind pointing to the significance of eyesight, insight and the necessity to see well, especially among school-age children and their parents. The year 2020 is the year of vision. A number of community and business organizations have five-year strategic plans that will reach maturity at the end of this year. The plans, strategic by intentional design, have a common goal: To make things better.
Making better the education of school-age children as a component of each community organization’s plan is powerfully golden. One would be pressed to discover and implement a more worthwhile goal in this brand new decade. Let us in every home and community throughout the U.S. envision the removal of every obstacle in the way of presenting to schoolchildren in America a high-quality public education.
Such an achievement will require partnerships with self-regulated, well-behaved students and intentional parenting, in terms of good classroom behavior so that teachers can teach with little to no distractions. Removing this obstacle from in the way of teachers will advance education in this brand new decade.
Obstacles are barriers, stumbling blocks, impediments that get in the way of progress, and can cause failure. Poor vision can be a stumbling block for school-age children and those children's parents and grandparents as well. Poor vision is an obstacle that must be moved out of the way for clarity of sight. One remedy to address this problem was to move the student with the vision challenge to the front of the class. However, according to studies conducted by the American Academy of Neurology, repositioning the student will not fix the eyesight. The eyesight issue must be addressed by the appropriate medical professionals.
According to The American Academy of Neurology, sight is a complex function of the brain that extends from the front to the back of the head. To produce sight, the eyes capture information and send it through the optic nerve to be processed by the occipital lobe. Eye health is important. Let 2020 (the year of perfect vision) prompt you to visit your eye doctor. Poor eyesight can be the root cause of a number of personal and professional failures.
According to Prevent Blindness America, vision problems are common among school-age children. Eye care has to become a major priority, ranked alongside the annual physical. Researchers say up to 10% of preschoolers and up to 25% of schoolchildren have vision disorders; poor vision among schoolchildren can and does hinder academic achievement.
President Lyndon B. Johnson visited the one-room schoolhouse that he attended as a schoolboy. While chatting with his former teacher, he came away with the notion to address the obvious conditions that created a wide gap in academic achievement between the not-well-off students and the well-off students.
Even though the provision of a free public education was the obligation and responsibility of the state and local authorities, he concluded that an infusion of federal aid could help close the academic achievement gap, thus was originated the Elementary and Secondary Education Act under Title I that provided for many basic needs of economically disadvantaged children. ; basic necessities that included the most basic of needs; Free Breakfast and Free Lunch of which this writer was an eligible recipient as a student at Jefferson Elementary-High School in Bath, South Carolina. To this very day, I recall having to hand (with a downward-held head) my green free-lunch ticket to the lunchroom manager as paying classmates were filed in front of me and behind me. (In retrospect, I was far from being the only free-lunch student. I immediately rose above the embarrassment, as practically everyone had a cleverly-concealed green Free-Lunch ticket. I even had the occasion to lend my free-lunch ticket to a paying student who had lost his lunch money earlier in the day. Children were from different economic backgrounds and racial groups, but they all loved, cared for, and actually protected each other. My dear mother (Dorothy Mae Stewart Roberson, now in Heaven) cleaned and cooked for several children in my class. I even wore to school clothes of my classmates’ older brothers that their parents would send home with my mother for me to wear. Not one time was it ever mentioned that I had on clothes once worn by the older brothers’ of classmates.
Many of my schoolmates in the 1960s were able to see clearer behind the Title I eyeglasses they were given following free eye examinations, while learning with a full free-lunch or free-breakfast stomach, not disturbed and distracted by the pangs of aggressive hunger. The notion of Johnson’s Great Society Program formed its roots from a seed planted in his heart and mind by a teacher. As a former Aiken County educational leader, I received some of my best advisories on matters concerning teaching and learning from discussions – informal and formal – that I had with teachers. They had their hands-on the challenges, and knew almost instantly what strategies and approaches would and would not work. These teach-based tests were most effective before attempting scale-up new initiatives.
As we embrace the start of a new decade and making new plans, perhaps, it would serve planners well to do as Johnson did and visit a member of the organization whose hands are in daily touch with the subject.
Johnson knew that America could not become the Great Society that he had envisioned it to become with school children receiving inadequate learning opportunities in a variety of below-par schoolhouses to which quality teachers were difficult to attract.