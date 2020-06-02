With its sixth season planned and poised to commence in October, the Aiken Symphony Orchestra faces a new and serious threat interfering with its mission to enhance the cultural quality of life in the Aiken community. The pandemic which has engulfed the world, and negatively impacted so many aspects of everyday life, has also impacted the ASO’s plans for its 2020–2021 season.
As many know, the ASO performs at the Etherredge Center at the USC Aiken. At present that venue is closed, and it is uncertain when it will reopen. However, if it were to reopen under social distancing guidelines, patrons would need to be separated to a degree that would significantly reduce the seating capacity of the auditorium to the point where there would be inadequate space to seat the average ASO audience. Equally as applicable, that same rule would apply to the orchestra’s 50-plus musicians, exceeding the stage’s spacial capacity.
One could never have imagined such an unusual and devastating dilemma. While no one can predict how long the pandemic will persist, when it will abate or possibly return or how long special rules, such as social distancing, reduced group capacity and the wearing of masks will be in place, the ASO board of directors has adopted an optimistic course, while maintaining the highest regard for the safety and well-being of its patrons and musicians.
As originally planned, the new season would have begun on Oct. 18. Due to the uncertainty of venue availability and social distancing requirements, we may have to consider suspending all concerts through the end of 2020. Obviously, should it be possible to safely perform concerts this fall, we will work to do so. Because of this situation, our season brochures have not been mailed and the sale of subscription renewals as well as new subscriptions have been put on hold.
To be clear, these circumstances present a severe financial position for the orchestra. Like so many other professional symphonic orchestras around the country, the ASO depends upon its subscribers, patrons, advertisers, donors and any available grants in order to remain viable. When the orchestra cannot perform, its financial lifeblood becomes severely strained, and it is with this in mind that the Aiken community’s support is requested and needed. Patrons wishing to support your ASO today can do so by contacting our office, at 803-220-7251, or by visiting our website, www.aikensymphonyorchestra.com, to make a secure donation with credit card. All donations will be recognized with a thank you letter and in future programs.
For the past five years the Aiken Symphony Orchestra has experienced a growing reputation for providing professionally produced symphonic music and attracting world class soloists, while ensuring that we have grown into a healthy, vibrant and financially secure organization. The orchestra has lived up to its motto of “More Than Music” with each performance, delivering a cultural value to attendees and supporting the role that ASO plays in making Aiken a city that embraces the arts.
This troubling time presents an opportunity for the community to rally around its orchestra, giving full support to ensure a local cultural icon continues good financial health. The orchestra will continue to communicate with patrons, supporters and the community in general via its website, email, social media and newsprint as further developments emerge and as circumstances permit.
Thank you, Aiken, for accepting and supporting your only professional symphonic orchestra!