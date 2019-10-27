This year, the Friends of the Aiken County Animal Shelter celebrates its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of success for its public/private partnership with the county. During that 10-year period, the county shelter has been transformed from a dismal place where only 6% of the homeless animals consigned to its care made it out alive to a model public shelter that saves 94% of its canine and feline residents.
FOTAS was formed by a few concerned citizens in 2009 in response to the bleak conditions of the old county shelter which was grossly overcrowded, understaffed and ill-equipped to handle the 6,000 homeless animals taken in each year. In those days, a trip to the county shelter was a death sentence for as many as 5,500 dogs and cats each year.
The formation of FOTAS would change the fate of the county’s homeless animals forever. Created as a tax-exempt, nonprofit organization, FOTAS’s sole objective was to supplement the county shelter’s limited budget and labor needs with private resources. It’s mission? To never euthanize another adoptable animal. At the time, that was a lofty and seemingly unattainable goal in light of the shelter’s greater than 90% euthanasia rate, but the FOTAS founders were undaunted.
They started small, recruiting volunteers and soliciting donations for food, blankets and other critical supplies when needed. They raised money to build a modest exercise yard and purchase a separate facility for the cats, who were housed in small cages in a dark closet.
As it became increasingly clear that the existing facility was inadequate to care for the high intake numbers, FOTAS garnered community support to lobby County Council to build a new shelter that would meet basic industry standards of care. Council agreed, and FOTAS raised the money to pay for the architectural and construction plans, as well AS inside furnishings, kennels and equipment. The new shelter opened to great acclaim in early 2014.
Today FOTAS continues to be a volunteer-based organization with only one full-time employee. An army of FOTAS volunteers from the community work closely with shelter management and staff on a daily basis to save every adoptable animal. They serve as foster families, assist at the shelter, market animals on social and print media, attend off-site adoption events, develop educational programs, and perform a myriad of other tasks necessary to find homes for so many animals.
FOTAS is funded solely through private contributions, and the community’s extraordinary generosity has made it possible to supply the shelter with things like an off-site adoption van; fenced-in play yards; a medical isolation building, additional medical supplies and equipment; extraordinary veterinarian services when needed; and supplemental funds for spay/neuter assistance, to name a few.
Has all this effort made a difference?
You bet it has. Last year, every adoptable animal was saved (that’s 94%) compared to the meager 6% save rate in the years preceding 2009.
The success of FOTAS is a testament to the Aiken community, who determined to do better by its homeless animals and made good on that promise by supporting the county shelter through volunteer work, donations, fostering, and adopting shelter pets into their families.
The results have been nothing short of spectacular for both the county’s homeless animals and the taxpayers of Aiken County.