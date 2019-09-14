You become what you believe.
As a society, we are quick to place people into categories or to place labels on others. Whether defined by zip code, neighborhood, family dynamics, or generations, these categories come with preconceived notions – intentionally or not – about those in that “category.”
This becomes the narrative. If the narrative is positive, it spurs pride, a sense of belonging, a belief of “can do.” For many, this shapes what they believe about themselves.
If it is negative, it spurs shame, a longing to belong, and, often, the belief of “can’t do.” Again, for many, this shapes what they believe about themselves.
Aiken County has the power to shape the narrative of our young people.
Zip codes, neighborhoods, socioeconomic status, family dynamics and experiences should not dictate one’s future.
We have to help our future generations believe they are empowered to create their own narrative and that there are life-changing options within their reach – if they choose to use them.
Education is just one of those options. Aiken County has something special that is not afforded to many counties. A student growing up in this county has educational opportunities from K-12 to a two-year college to a four-year college.
Aiken Technical College offers opportunities that allow high school students to begin their college career before graduating with their high school diploma. For those interested in gaining an employable skill, we have pathways to prepare students for many of the careers in our area. For those who desire a four-year degree, there are opportunities to get a strong foundation and have a seamless transfer experience to one of the many four-year institutions with whom we have developed partnerships.
Like any other option, one must be willing to put it to use. I do not believe that youth do not know these educational opportunities exist. Rather, it has become a part of the narrative for some that education and success are for someone else.
We must take an active approach to help our youth realize their potential, direct them on a positive path, encourage education and emphasize that success can indeed have their name on it – regardless of their background.
When you empower people to give themselves permission to be successful and the right tools to do so, there is a domino effect. They begin to believe they can; therefore, they do. They begin to create their own narrative. They inspire and empower others to do the same. As a result, this positively impacts our communities.
Together, we have the power to make a difference in the future of our youth and empower them to take advantage of available opportunities. If we can make an impact on one, we are on our way to impacting many.