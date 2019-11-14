If you don’t like the outcome of an election, simply overthrow the government. This is what many foreign nations have seen in their history. But such a drastic measure, if one could call it so, is very unusual in our nation. So rare, in fact, that it has appeared only once in our past.
AP News reports that, “In 1898, white Democrats violently overthrew the fusion government of legitimately elected blacks and white Republicans in Wilmington. The Democrats burned and killed their way to power in what’s viewed as…the only successful coup d’état in American History.”
To paraphrase from the AP report, the state of North Carolina has just come to terms with their depiction of history by re-dedicating a highway historical marker with the heading “Wilmington Coup” rather than the originally approved phrase “race riot” to describe the violent overthrow of the Wilmington government. The white insurrectionist Democrats first burnt down the African American newspaper before seizing control of the government. The state has memorialized the leader of the mob, Alfred Moore Waddell, who took over as mayor.
Such a thing could never occur now, you say. Perhaps not in the same violent fashion or with the same motivation as what manifested in 1898 but attempts have been made to not only subvert our elections but also to unseat duly elected persons. We see how that occurred during the 2016 presidential election right on through to what is unfolding in front of our very eyes right now with the so-called “impeachment inquiry.”
Before one chalks-up these assertions to right-wing conspiracy theories, set aside any personal bias and think about several occurrences. First, we now know with full confidence that there were attempts by operatives in several of agencies (and perhaps the prior administration) who spied on and attempted to subvert the Trump candidacy. We won’t know all the details until we see the outcome of the Durham investigation. The attempt to cast Trump as a traitor by his alleged collusion with Russia to skew the election has now been thoroughly debunked by the Mueller investigation as well as other sources.
Despite strong efforts to discredit Trump, he was nonetheless elected president.
The Democrats were hoping to unseat the president with the Mueller investigation, and when this blew up in their face they had to “find” another mechanism. To wit, Impeachment – Another attempt at a coup in the making.
What is this current impeachment inquiry based on? An attempt by the president to coerce a foreign nation into doing something for personal gain. Even if true to some extent, are we so gullible to think that closed-door negotiations (diplomacy if you like) of other administrations has not involved some form of arm twisting? What would you call then Vice President Je Biden’s threat to withhold military aid to Ukraine unless they fired a prosecutor investigating Burisma Holdings and his son, Hunter Biden for his involvement with that firm?
So what if Trump did ask the Ukrainian president to investigate corruption on a condition of getting aid (in this case only $400 million for those who want to rank severity)? Where is the equivalence? Why aren’t the Democrats investigating Biden’s quid pro quo? Afterall, shouldn’t we know if Biden, who is now running for president, is a crook?
We are being hoodwinked into thinking the Democrats are only resorting to the impeachment process because they are so concerned about the Constitution, our democracy at large and our very way of life. The real threat here is not from anything Trump has done, but rather from those in Congress who would use the very same ideals they feign to defend to undermine our democracy.
The only thing at risk here is the way of life of our elitist, no-term-limit representatives who get rich in office. And they hate President Trump not only for what he stands for but because they lost power and want to overthrow the government.
These modern-day Democrats are not much better than that 1898 Wilmington mob. They may not be using overt violence (at least not yet) but their motivation is about the same: the lust for power borne out of greed and prejudice.