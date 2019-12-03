Some years ago I penned a book titled “Reel Lessons in Leadership.” The premise of the book is that leaders set the tone in all organizations including government. Leadership is the key word in the title. The national debate swirling about concerning the possible impeachment of the president and the recent debate in our city concerning controlling the deer herds have some interesting lessons to be learned.
In the impeachment debate we observe the hard right and the hard left. Those on the hard right believe that the president had a "perfect" call with the leader of the Ukraine. Those on the hard left believe that a bribe was offered and thus a high crime was committed, or at the very least he abused his power. This of course is an oversimplification.
In the deer herd debate we observe the hard right and the hard left. Those on the hard right wanted to cull the deer to near extinction. Those on the hard left wanted to protect the deer from being killed. This again is an oversimplification.
In the impeachment debate we are inundated with opposing logic. On the general right they opine that the opposition party has been out to get the president from the beginning of his administration and while they to don’t like some of his behavior they like what he is doing for the country and if the opposition doesn’t like him they can vote him out in November. On the general left they opine that the president has done many outrageous things but they cannot allow the most flagrant abuse of power go without consequence because it gives him permission to go untethered.
In the deer herd debate those on the general right opine that the herds are growing unabated, destroying plantings, posing dangers to traffic and growing more sickly due to lack of food and predators. Those on the general left opine that there are other methods to cull the herd and humans have infringed on the habitat of the deer. Leadership is required in both cases.
In the impeachment debate, the leadership on the left ignored calls for impeachment from various factions for months until the infamous phone call. On the right, the leadership sees the accomplishments of the administration and are satisfied. Now leadership on both sides is completely entrenched in their respective bunkers and requiring absolute adherence to party lines. The leader of the country has demanded complete loyalty and attacks anyone who suggests possible wrongdoing at any level. Compromise is an absent verb.
In the deer herd debate the initial reaction from the right was a local entity voting to cull the deer with sharpshooters, following the required state permitting regulations. The action saw vociferous anti-cull reaction claiming other methods should be used to reduce the herd. These opposing positions led to each side withdrawing to their respective bunkers. Compromise was an absent verb.
This is where the analogy diverges. In the impeachment debate, turned debacle, we see a circus unfolding further dividing the country. Each media arm and social media spoke continues to foment fervor approaching hatred. Not one leader on either side suggesting that what the president did was outrageous and wrong but does not rise to the level of removal from office. They separate the thoughts into, what the president did was outrageous and wrong and needs to be impeached or, the president did nothing wrong that rises to the level of impeaching him. There are no profiles in courage.
In the deer herd debate the vote of a local entity required a local ordinance amendment that would allow for firing weapons inside the city limits. This then required open hearings and discussions in the city council. Lessons in leadership began to take hold.
While some on the council sided immediately with the local entity’s request for the amendment, because they were constituents, the city council nonetheless heard both sides of the arguments presided over by the mayor. The hearing was civil and lengthy. All sides were heard from and it became clear that the matter was more complicated then first conceived. While some on the council were unmoved by the discussions others were moved to begin a process that could reach a compromise on the issue. Council listened. The mayor postponed any notion of final action until such a process was put in place. Leadership prevailed.
The mayor invited both sides to special meetings wherein open discussions and education took place. The resulting amendment considered the all of the opinions and particularly the safety concerns of all of the constituents. Neither the hard right nor the hard left were successful in achieving their goals. Any culling of herds would now require a detailed process that at least insured high standards of safety and a strict limitation of the number of deer to be killed and most importantly any action would require the approval of the city.
The hard right was not pleased with the new hoops that would be required that they considered infringing on local control and the hard left would never be satisfied that any of these gentle creatures were being killed. Such is the nature of leadership and compromise.
Our federal government can learn lessons in leadership from our little town. Yes we had grandstanders on both sides of the debate. Yes we were deliberate and took time to hear from all sides in a civil tone. In the end our leadership led. Our leadership did not demonize the other side. Our leadership led us to a result that was sure to be criticized by both sides but leaders were content in the knowledge that the process was just. Our leadership had one rule from the outset: all sides will be heard and we will not tolerate behavior that is not civil. Pay attention Washington, these are the real lessons in leadership.