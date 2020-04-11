This year, I have found myself grateful that the resurrection stories told in the gospels are about people who did not know the rest of the story. As I read about the fear of the disciples who fled when Jesus was arrested, the grief of Jesus’ family and friends who gathered around the cross, the weeping of Mary before the empty tomb and the difficulty so many of them had believing any of the good news, I find the feelings resonate with my own and with those of so many around the world as the coronavirus epidemic still rages. We carry our own fear, grief, tears and doubt about any good news. We, too, do not know the rest of this particular story we didn’t ask to be a part of. Will we and our families contract this virus? Will the jobs we lost come back quickly? Will we be able to take that trip this summer and spend time with extended family members? When will we be able to hug grandma and papa again? When will we be able to hold our newborn niece or nephew for the first time? I am grateful that the resurrection stories told in the gospels are about people who did not know the rest of the story. There is something comforting in seeing our own lives mirrored in the words of holy scripture.
However, I am also grateful that I do know the rest of the resurrection story, for in the rest of that story we find the true end of all our stories. Easter is about many things, of course, but among the central things is this: Death, and all its many minions, do not have the final word because the final word belongs to God, and that word is life. Easter is about God opening up the way toward life, not in spite of death, not getting around death, but through the very darkness of it, for that is the work that God has always been doing. God did it at creation, conquering darkness and void with a mere word. God did it for Abraham and Sarah by granting them a son when they were already barren and seemingly beyond the gift of new life. God did it for the Hebrew people enslaved in Egypt by setting them free and by making a way toward the Promised Land. God did it again for the Hebrews when they found themselves in exile in Babylon by making a way through the desert so that they might return home. And God did it ultimately through the cross and resurrection of Jesus Christ our Lord, wherein death was outdone and undone by the source of life and love itself.
It may not feel that way right now. It certainly did not feel that way for the disciples, for Mary Magdalene or for Jesus’ mother. Eventually, though, they discovered that God was still writing, still guiding and renewing, still working all things, even the worst of things, for the good. They discovered that on the other side of the fear, the grief, the weeping and the doubt, there was God with life in God’s own hands. We can discover, or perhaps rediscover, that truth, too. For while we cannot know the rest of our own stories – 10 years down the road or 10 minutes – we can know the end of our story for, in Christ, the end is always life.