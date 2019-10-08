EDITOR'S NOTE: The Aiken Standard is observing National Newspaper Week with a series of guest columns.
As a recent University of South Carolina journalism graduate, my first job after college was as a reporter and later city editor of the Aiken Standard. (Reporting was much more fun!) During my seven-year career at the Standard, I learned the value that a good daily newspaper brings to its community.
I also learned from attending various regional and national press workshops and conferences that every community jokes about their local newspaper with clever (?) variations of the organization’s name. At first that really bugged me because I was proud of my association with the organization and the people who spent massive amounts of time and effort to cover Aiken County life so well.
But as I became more experienced (and a bit more mature), I realized that for the most part the nicknames that regular paying subscribers had for the paper they chose to make a daily part of their lives were really terms of affection.
Those using a nickname for the paper were often the most regular and serious readers of Aiken County’s only daily newspaper. If they made the newspaper that much of their daily life to include it in the nicknames list in their world, well, that made the daily newspaper part of their family.
After my full-time career at the Aiken Standard, I moved into public relations and marketing for two nonprofit organizations and the newspaper was again an important part of my professional and cultural world. I quickly learned just how important the generous donation of editorial space beyond paid advertising the newspaper provides to nonprofits is for helping them serve their various communities.
As the current executive director of the Aiken Community Theatre and a volunteer with other nonprofit arts organizations, I know firsthand how much the Aiken Standard helps the nonprofit arts community stretch our print advertising budgets by providing additional opportunities for feature stories and calendar updates on the entertainment and cultural opportunities that abound in Aiken. Without the community-minded service provided by our local newspaper, all of Aiken County’s nonprofit arts community would find it much harder to connect with our audiences.
While I realize that internet versions of many local papers are available online, I find it difficult for a single internet-based source to offer the easy access and the variety of local coverage that community-involved reporters and editors can provide a reader in a single edition of the print version of the newspaper. From local sports, to local business, to arts and culture, to important news such as our recent school board scandal covered so thoroughly by the Standard, our local newspaper provides more in-depth, on-going coverage in an easy-to-hold package than other forms of media.
Even as papers support their coverage with their own internet sites, without the print product that literally puts the news of our community in our hands, losing the print “family member” would make our community much poorer culturally and intellectually.
Thurmond Whatley is a former reporter and city editor at the Aiken Standard.