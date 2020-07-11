In Aiken County Public Schools, our preparation for the start of the 2020-21 school year has been spearheaded by a 39-member Back-to-School Task Force comprised of employees in varied roles in the district’s schools from teachers, counselors and principals, to departmental leaders and staff in technology, nursing, transportation, communications, operations and maintenance, attendance, school food service, special programs, English as a Second Language, career & technology education, extra-curricular activities and purchasing.
The task force shared a draft plan – titled "Back-2-School Safely" – in a workshop with the school board on July 7. The tireless hours the committee put into developing such a comprehensive plan is evident, and I cannot thank them enough for their hard work. Alongside the task force, I look forward to formalizing and presenting a plan to the school board at its meeting on Tuesday, July 14, and sharing definitive plans with students and families.
In planning for a safe reopening, the district collected the thoughts and heard the concerns of numerous stakeholders, including parents, teachers and other employees, medical professionals, faith-based leaders and more. A survey sent to teachers and staff returned nearly 2,000 responses, and we received more than 11,000 responses from parents and guardians. A top priority for all was health, disinfectant and hygiene; followed by health screening procedures for all staff and students; and class size to maintain physical distance.
These responses and many more received through email and telephone calls, along with consultations with health experts, guidelines from South Carolina’s AcceleratED Task Force and state and community COVID-19 data, helped guide the work of the Back-to-School Task Force subcommittees. These subgroups included Health and Safety, Social-Emotional Support Systems, Teaching and Learning, Communications and Community Engagement, and Operations (transportation, maintenance, school food service and attendance).
Specifically, the task force’s plan features two options for parents and guardians. The first is a hybrid return to school model with four phases built to ensure that students receive the most in-person learning health and safety considerations allow. The hybrid model phases include traditional in-person learning, as well as remote teaching and independent practice on designated days. The school board’s approval of funding for 1:1 laptops for all students in grades 3-12 and the extensive planning teachers in Curriculum Planning Teams are completing this summer – which incorporate remote learning lessons and activities – will provide engaging experiences for students in classrooms and virtually on remote learning days. The second option is an expansion of the district’s virtual offerings titled Aiken Innovate, which will make a 100% virtual option available, by choice, to all students, along with the necessary technology.
Although nearly half of parents, guardians and employees surveyed indicated their preference for an immediate return to an in-person, five-day-a-week school schedule with appropriate health and safety measures in place, the recommendation of 6-feet social distancing in schools is not possible in a 100% in-person instructional environment. This reality necessitated creativity in the way we organized students for their return to school. To facilitate health and safety guidelines, the task force’s plan has students divided into six cohorts, with each cohort represented by a designated color. Grouping students in this manner will allow for easier transitions from one phase to another as we respond to public health recommendations and COVID-19 spread in our community. To keep families on the same schedule, students within households will be assigned to the same color.
Phases in the hybrid model are not intended to be linear in nature and the recommendation is not that we start at Phase One, then go to Phase Two, Three and so on. Sharing those phases transparently with our families now, we believe, provides parents/guardians with clarity on possibilities of their family’s school schedule and allows our parents/guardians to safely navigate back to school with us as we monitor the local conditions and adjust accordingly.
While it remains unlikely that Aiken schools will be at Phase Four on the first day of the 2020-2021 school year (Aug. 17), it is our goal to reach and sustain our district’s reopening at Phase Four, with full-time in-person education five days a week for all students, with the exception, of course, of students/families who choose our full-virtual option through Aiken Innovate.
While most families are more familiar with the traditional in-classroom model, Aiken County is a leader in virtual education. The school district was not only the first VirtualSC franchisee in the state years ago, we are also South Carolina’s largest. Through Aiken Innovate, the district is excited to expand its virtual offerings to include the award-winning Aiken County Virtual Academy for high school students by adding an option for full-time virtual learning for all students, kindergarten through 12th grade.
Regardless of precautionary measures that are planned to be in place for in-person learning, which will include temperature screenings, masks/face shields for all who are able to wear them, consistent sanitization practices and more, we understand that there are many students and families who will be more comfortable in a virtual setting. In fact, 20% of parents answered the survey selecting their preference for a complete virtual return to school in August. Whether those students decide to continue learning virtually for a semester or for the remainder of their educational career, I am confident there is no better choice for education, virtually or in-person, than Aiken County Public Schools and am very pleased to be able to offer a fully-online option to our community. The unique ability for the district's teachers to create, sustain and nurture relationships with our local students in a digital environment have been critical to the success of our virtual offerings to date, and it is with that same level of personalization that we will welcome additional students in all grade levels to Aiken Innovate.
We realize, of course, that these times are unprecedented and that not even a perfectly-developed plan, if there is such, could be ideal for the more than 24,000 students served by Aiken County Public Schools. I can say with great certainty, however, that I am committed, and that our task force, administration, teachers, staff and school board are committed to safety as we get back to our core mission of a high quality educational experience for all students. It’s what we do best.