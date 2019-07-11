On Thursday night, the Aiken Standard honored the most recent class of Young Professionals 2 Follow. The fourth annual event honored these outstanding women and men who have made an impact in their chosen profession.
But in addition to what they do at their place of employment is what stands out when they are not working. All of our 10 honorees stand out in what they do in their free time, and they are just as dedicated to the communities and organizations they serve as they are to their jobs.
In fact, Aiken County residents may be more likely to see them away from work than what they do in their jobs.
Angela Odom, a dental assisting program coordinator at Aiken Technical College, sings in the choir and helps with the scholarship fund at Thankful Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Windsor. She also works with the nonprofit club Sisters Only.
Dr. Tiffany Hall, the principal at Leavelle McCampbell Middle School, is active in Kiwanis, Aiken Junior Woman's Club, Aiken Jaycees, Aiken Relay For Life, Aiken Young Professionals and Aiken Downtown Development Association as well as the Delta Kappa Gamma sorority for women educators.
There's a good chance you've seen either of these outstanding women.
Joining Hall on the Aiken Junior Woman's Club is Dr. Heather Troutman, a veterinarian who also teaches a career class at Kennedy Middle School and plays in the Handbell Choir at St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
Of course, being involved in church is an underlying theme among the honorees.
Rushunda Lett, the membership development manager for the North Augusta Chamber of Commerce, manages the website and social media for Carey Hill Baptist Church.
Tim Behling, the founder of SUCCESSTEAM, a group that helps in education and youth development, is also involved in the education outreach program of Concerned Ministers Fellowship.
Jason Holt, the new principal at Aiken High, is active within Aiken's First Baptist Church and the ADDA.
Another underlying theme of these young professionals is how they all pass on what they have learned to the future stars of Aiken County. But it's not just the younger ages, as those in college and young adults can benefit from what the honorees pass on.
Christian Medders wanted to be a teacher, but his career has taken off as the assistant director of Student Life at USC Aiken, and he is involved in all facets of helping college students.
Derek Bush, an assistant public defender, is a board member of FAMCO which is the Family and Marriage Coalition of Aiken, whose mission is to promote the acquisition of relationship skills necessary for successful marriages and families.
And when the young families get ready to move, they may find John Lamprecht, the assistant broker for the Concierge Real Estate Team, who also is on the Planning and Events Committee of the Aiken Board of Realtors and commissioner for the Aiken Housing Authority.
All of these distinguished young professionals take a don't-stop approach in making Aiken County a better place to live, and for these reasons they are honored as the best of 2019.