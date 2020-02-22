Plenty of rumors, gossip and news cross our desk and cause us to shudder.
First thing Friday morning, we quickly found that we are not alone in this physical reaction. It seems that some published letters to the editor incite reactions from readers, too. Most days, it’s clear that the authors of letters to the editor put time, thought and effort into their submissions; Friday’s letter was no exception.
Republican Bob Brookshire submitted a heartfelt and passionately written letter for publication in the Aiken Standard calling for the local GOP to vote in the Feb. 29 Democratic presidential primary. He stated a few of his reasons, some of which won’t be helped or hurt by voting for a Democratic candidate for president.
Being the center of dialogue in our community, the Aiken Standard has a responsibility to show both sides of an issue. Regardless of how far you lean personally one way or the other, there’s always a middle, and there’s almost always a local angle. In spite of Mr. Brookshire’s accusation in his letter that “most Republican candidates usually try to do what’s right while the Democrats play dirty with the help of their friends in the media,” here we are, helping to spread the word to Republicans to assemble and vote in the Democratic primary.
We’re also here at city council meetings, school board meetings, county council meetings and other gatherings where news is happening in Aiken County. We are presenting the news to you as it happens. Even at 9:50 p.m. on a school night when elected officials conduct the people’s business behind closed doors and in hours-long executive sessions without concern for transparency to those who elected them.
We keep you informed because you have the power, not them. That’s the beauty of democracy.
So, that brings us to back to how letters to the editors, local news, journalism and engagement can change a community. Here’s something else that can make a powerful change – voting.
We each get one vote. And we’ll always talk about voting, civic responsibility and engagement because anyone will tell you that newspaper readers and informed constituents are the biggest segment of voters.
If we were to ask our readers for a physical reaction to anything they find in this newspaper, it is simply this: please vote.