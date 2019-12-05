The high school football season comes to a close tonight, and our area could have two state champions if all goes well.
Ridge Spring-Monetta takes on Green Sea Floyds in the Class A championship game, and Barnwell plays Saluda in the Class AA title contest. Both games will be played today on the campus of Benedict College in Columbia.
Ridge Spring-Monetta is the Cinderella story this year. Under new coach Brian Smith, the Trojans made the playoffs as a No. 3 seed out of a tough region. After a convincing win in the first round, Ridge Spring-Monetta knocked off Whitmire and Blackville-Hilda, the latter in a triple-overtime thriller. That set up a semifinal clash with rival Wagener-Salley, which entered the game undefeated and ranked No. 1 in Class A.
But the Trojans were up to the task, shocking the War Eagles 26-22 on their home field. It puts the school in the championship game for the first time since 2006.
Barnwell, a perennial Class AA power, is back in the championship game for the second consecutive year. But this time the Warhorses won’t have to face Abbeville, which saw its quest for a fifth consecutive title come to an end last week against Saluda.
The Warhorses are undefeated and had little trouble dispatching Hannah-Pamplico, Burke and Timberland in the early rounds. The Warhorses then handled Oceanside Collegiate last week to give Coach Dwayne Garrick’s team another shot at a state title. The senior class at Barnwell has amassed a 51-5 record, and a championship would be icing on the cake.
It's been 10 years since an area team won a football title, with the Garrick-led Williston-Elko team capturing a Class A Division II title. A few local teams have made the championship game in the past decade, but none was able to secure a win.
After months of hard work, the season will come down to 60 minutes for Barnwell and Ridge Spring-Monetta. Here’s hoping that they can end the drought and bring home championship trophies.