Hearing on the national stage that advanced technology used in other states caused ballot counting to slow to a snail’s pace doesn’t instill a lot of confidence in the election process.
It's relevant because South Carolina voters head to the polls today for the Democratic presidential primary.
And the last thing we need right now is distrust when casting and counting ballots.
So, we started asking questions.
We first talked to Cynthia Holland with Registration and Elections when new voting machines were being introduced in Aiken County in August 2019. They’ve been used several times and the new equipment has been applauded at every step.
But now there’s the Iowa debacle and we’re hearing the frightening phrase "digital disruption" seeping back into the conversation.
Digital disruption is global.
Like the business of voting, almost every business is now impacted by technology. It’s hard to think of an industry or segment of society that has evaded its touch. Locally, we hear talk of advanced manufacturing, virtual reality, robotics, science labs, (hopefully) broadband and increased connectivity, as well as tele-doc and other ways the digital realm improves access to the medical field.
Even your hometown newspaper the Aiken Standard is reaching more people with technology than possible with carriers on bicycles.
But disruption can also be bad.
A recent Pew Research Center study reported that folks are making an argument that digital advances are disrupting democracy. Yes, democracy. Generally, the results fan the pessimistic flame in most of us.
Respondents believe our government won’t react quickly enough or monitor the mass communication in our best interest, or the average Joe will not be able to follow the superhighway or discern truth and fairness, even pointing out that most of us will be vulnerable to web terrorists and grow out of touch with reality.
It can be a negative spiral of deception and a true disruption to public trust and shared experiences.
We see the free flow of altered videos, images and ads on social media. And those terrible political commercials have many of us thinking, “Is that true?”
Hacking. Surveillance. The dark web.
Makes us long for the days of the good old-fashioned printed newspaper. Stories about people you know, written by Aiken reporters who, like the rest of South Carolina, can go out and vote today.
Maybe, deep down, we are all still yearning for a paper ballot.