One of the more important local elections in recent memory takes place Tuesday when voters go to the polls to select three new Aiken County School Board members.
The three open seats – District 7, District 8 and District 9 – represent the Aiken area. A total of 10 candidates are vying for the spots.
The seats became open earlier this year because of the sudden resignation of Superintendent Dr. Sean Alford. School board members Rosemary English, Tad Barber and Ahmed Samaha all resigned because of discord on the board.
Education issues are important because they represent the children who will become the future leaders of the county. A strong educational foundation can inspire and motivate young people to do great things.
Tuesday’s vote is crucial for a number of reasons.
The three people elected will give Aiken proper a voice on the board that has been lacking since the trio of resignations in September.
The newly elected representatives will have a say in the choice of Aiken County’s next superintendent. Currently, King Laurence is serving as interim superintendent.
And, going forward, unity must be achieved by the school board. The turmoil described in emails obtained by the Aiken Standard showed just how far apart the board had drifted over the past year. The welfare of the school children is what’s important.
Rezoning, discipline and what qualities the next superintendent must possess were among the topics discussed at a candidate forum sponsored by the Aiken Standard last month. A good-sized crowd turned out to hear the views of all 10 candidates.
Now it’s time to turn out and vote. Special elections typically draw a low turnout, but it doesn’t have to be that way.
Today’s edition has plenty of information on the election, including where to vote, and polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Make time to participate.