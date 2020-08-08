This is normally the time of year when high school athletes are training hard for the first games of the new school year.
The athletes are still training, but these aren’t normal times.
The South Carolina High School League announced last week that the start of fall sports was being pushed back again. The move wasn’t surprising given the disruption to school start dates all over South Carolina because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It allows our schools to ease their way into it, and kind of mirrors the way some of them will go back to instruction – first virtually, then a hybrid, and then face-to-face. It ties in with their process,” High school league Commissioner Jerome Singleton said.
Aiken County schools were scheduled to start Aug. 17 but that’s been pushed back to Aug. 31. The first football games were originally set to be played Aug. 21 but that was delayed to Sept. 11 and then, in the latest move, to Sept. 25.
Right now the athletes we see around Aiken County are in Phase 1.5 of summer conditioning, which allows groups of up to 15 players, a coach and the shared use of a ball.
It’s been a summer of uncertainty for students and educators in general. Athletes and coaches have also had to adapt to many changes as the high school league, which governs prep sports in the state, has tried to navigate the swiftly moving landscape.
It’s not just football that has been affected; other fall sports include swimming, cross country, volleyball, competitive cheer, girls golf and girls tennis.
Football, though, is the economic engine of prep sports. But that is dependent on having fans in attendance, and no decision has been made on that front. The high school league is in the process of putting together a task force that will present a proposal regarding spectators. Currently, under Gov. Henry McMaster’s order, there is a maximum of 250 fans at sporting events or 50% occupancy, whichever is less.
The window to have a fall football season is closing fast. Singleton told media last week that Oct. 2 is the latest the season can start and still complete a region schedule and playoffs.
The decision to play is up to local districts and schools, Singleton said, and there will be no penalties for schools that cancel contests or even seasons because of COVID-19.
“Each school can determine, no matter what the league has in place, that they will not or cannot play,” Singleton said. “There’s no penalty for that.”
If fall sports are canceled because of the pandemic, there is a possibility that they could be shifted to spring. But that opens up another can of worms for athletes, and coaches, who are involved in multiple sports.
More troubling is that South Carolina isn’t seeing a significant slowdown in confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state is approaching 100,000 cases of coronavirus and nearly 2,000 deaths that were caused by it. The daily percentage of positive tests routinely comes in at around 20%.
Even if the fall sports season begins under its new schedule, we should all be prepared for the reality that it could come to a halt at any time. We’ve already seen in Major League Baseball that outbreaks can occur, even in environments with high-level medical care and rapid testing.
How soon will athletes be able to get test results? And who is footing the cost? Those are some of the questions that still linger.
Playing high school sports – like playing in the band or joining the French club – is an optional activity. What isn’t optional is the safety of all who are involved with fall sports – from athletes to coaches and staff to spectators – and it must be the top priority.
Fingers crossed that we can have a fall season.