Safety first. That’s the No. 1 rule of hunting.
After months of discussions and buildup, the deer culling program at Woodside Plantation began earlier this month. But barely a week into the culling, the City of Aiken announced Friday it was suspending the program over – wait for it – safety issues.
Three primary areas of concern emerged after 60 deer were killed by a licensed contractor:
• Locations of shooting zones
• Proximity of shooting zones to inhabited property
• Cleanup after culling
Deer are plentiful around Aiken. They can be spotted all around inhabited areas of the city, especially those that neighbor Hitchcock Woods or golf courses. And they can be a nuisance when they cause traffic accidents or destroy property.
The growing deer population and the development of Woodside Plantation, particularly some of the newer areas, haven’t meshed very well in recent years. The gated neighborhood’s property owners association proposed the deer cull last year after getting majority approval from its group, and Aiken City Council voted in November to allow it.
Strict guidelines were put in place, including specific times and days when the culling would occur. But when the culling began, some residents complained about the lack of cleanup and the evidence that indicated some deer were killed close to frequently populated areas.
Photos that showed pools of blood around the neighborhood also swayed sentiment against the culling.
Now the property owners association must submit a revised wildlife management plan for city approval in order for the culling to continue. The original permit expires March 1, which gives them just two weeks.
The ball is now in Woodside’s court. It could declare victory with 60 out of the allowed 100 deer having been taken, and with no reported injuries or property damage. Or it could revise its request and continue if the city approves.
City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh admitted Friday that the culling was “new ground” for the city. Although city staff followed the ordinance, it seems that clearer expectations and better guidance, particularly on the location of the shooting zones, could have quelled some of the residents’ concerns.
Remember: Safety first.