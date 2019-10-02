Finally, some good news for Aiken County Public Schools.
After nearly a month of being in the spotlight with the departure of Superintendent Sean Alford and turnover on the Aiken County School Board, the school district had its report card stamped with an “A” as the South Carolina Department of Education released its annual ratings report Tuesday.
The highlights include:
• Aiken County has the highest percentage among the state’s 10 biggest districts with 97.6% of schools rated as excellent, good or average.
• Fourteen of the district’s 38 schools showed improvement by moving up a performance level.
• The district went from having seven schools rated in the two lowest categories, below average and unsatisfactory, to just one. That one school is rated below average, and it just missed the average cut score by three points.
Also worth noting: Aiken County has the lowest cost per pupil expenditure of the 10 largest school districts in the state at $8,988.
Everyone in the county’s education system – from students to teachers to administrators – should hold their heads high over this news.
Interim Superintendent King Laurence took to Twitter to proclaim the good news.
“This is clear evidence that we’re delivering on the promise that in Aiken County there will be no ‘have and have not’ schools,” Laurence tweeted.
Virtually all areas of the county were represented by schools showing gains. Fourteen schools improved an entire proficiency category, and some schools had their best rating in more than a decade.
“These types of incremental increases are the hallmark of true continuous improvement – slow and steady really does win the race,” said Kate Olin, director of Accountability and Assessment for the district.
Case in point: The school district set a goal to improve academic performance in middle schools, and the report reflects remarkable gains. Each one made improvements in English Language Arts and math, and nearly 82% achieved overall gains in report card points.
Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle received its first rating of good in more than 15 years, and two schools – Aiken Middle and Schofield Middle – each improved by two levels.
Alford, who resigned as superintendent effective Sept. 13, was all over social media Tuesday to congratulate the schools who excelled under his watch.
Now comes the hard part for the school district: maintaining or improving on this year’s report card. The district already was moving forward to prepare students for life upon graduation with a number of new and exciting initiatives, and it will need to continue that vision if it wants to excel.
The Dec. 10 election to replace the three school board members who resigned in the wake of Alford leaving will be crucial. Every eligible voter needs to make his or her voice felt at the polls.
In the meantime, it’s OK to pause for a moment and celebrate the good news. But all involved should not forget the big picture.
Perhaps Laurence said it best at a recent school board meeting, when he pointed out a wall adorned with photos of Aiken County students from kindergarten to high school.
Laurence reminded the board and those in attendance of the district’s “overarching purpose, which is our students.”