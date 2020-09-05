After six years of litigation, it came down to six weeks of productive negotiation to get a $600 million historic settlement.
All the sixes are not lost on us. As they say, the devil is in the details.
What isn’t in the fine print is how that money will be spent. In a few weeks, the S.C. General Assembly and Gov. Henry McMaster will receive the upfront payment, representing one facet of the settlement.
U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., put his thoughts on paper to state officials calling out the names of economic development projects and broadband connectivity in our district that should be funded with the money.
He wants to work closely with the Aiken County Legislative Delegation. State Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken, also pointedly named Aiken-centric projects that should get a sizable allotment.
"A goodly sum of that money needs to come to Aiken and Barnwell counties," Taylor said Monday, "the counties directly affected."
We agree.
Taylor specifically named a project that has become the final leg of a trifecta that, along with the Savannah River Site and Fort Gordon, will solidify the region’s role as a global cybersecurity and technology corridor.
That project is the cybersecurity complex known as the DreamPort. It is the S.C. National Guard’s priority, and it belongs on the USC Aiken campus alongside, or at least socially distant from, the Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative. The AMC is a years-in-the-making partnership between USC Aiken and the Savannah River National Laboratory. Think state-of-the-art technology, academics, science and engineering that will train our workforce for the future and have immediate influence, pulling like-businesses and like-minded adults to our area.
USC Aiken generously donated land and each project already has a portion of the necessary funding allocated, but in these uncertain times, this unexpected settlement gives Aiken County an opportunity to increase the scope of the trifecta.
With additional funding, the AMC can add green- and bio-manufacturing back into the portfolio along with other world-class science and engineering research.
Here in SRS Land, we’ve seen what happens when the government gives money for projects and then takes it away. We’ve seen what happens when the government promises to remove plutonium and then asks for extra time to do it.
Without dispute, we want the plutonium out of South Carolina, too. We understand why McMaster couldn’t support the terms of the settlement. But the deal is done.
On separate occasions and years apart, both U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs and South Carolina’s counsel, John William Roberts, referred to the federal government’s fees in this case as economic assistance payments.
It’s time to financially assist those of us who have been most impacted by the economic ebb and flow surrounding the Savannah River Site, the shuttered MOX facility and its workforce. Aiken County and its surrounding area are looking beyond plutonium removal, beyond 2037. Whether it’s Aiken Technical College, broadband connectivity in rural areas, economic development projects, the Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative or the DreamPort initiative, plans are set and the funding requests have been made.
If attorneys working this case for a couple of years are receiving a $75 million check for their time, we look forward to seeing how much of the remaining $525 million will be paid in recompense to the area that has spent two decades supporting MOX and storing plutonium.
Based on what we’ve seen, the Aiken delegation is in tune with the importance of this settlement to our region and we’ll count on them to work out the details. With our full support.