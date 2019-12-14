Congratulations to the three new members of the Aiken County School Board.
Patrice Rhinehart-Jackson, Dr. John Bradley and Cameron Nuessle emerged from a crowded field to win the open seats on the board. Each won decisively in the Dec. 10 special election.
Turmoil on the school board earlier this year created the openings. Superintendent Dr. Sean Alford resigned in September, and that prompted Rosemary English, Tad Barber and Ahmed Samaha to follow suit. Those three represented the greater Aiken area, and their absence created a void in leadership.
Now that the school board is whole, its members need to work together and act in the best interest of the students. It will be interesting to see how the three new members blend in with the existing representatives. The three will be sworn in at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.
On election night, all three of the new members were saying the right things.
Bradley is a former school board member who spent 13 of his 16 years on the board as the panel’s chairman. He believes his experience, including 21 years as an assistant superintendent with the district, will help as the board must hire a full-time superintendent. King Laurence is currently serving as interim superintendent.
“I hired three superintendents while I was on the board,” Bradley told the Aiken Standard. “So I felt like I had something to contribute.”
Rhinehart-Jackson and Nuessle are newcomers to the board, but both want to help it move forward.
Rhinehart-Jackson, who works at Tri-Development, wants transparency on the board in hopes “we can move forward and progress and bring the Aiken County School District to a premier school district.”
Nuessle, who is employed at the Savannah River National Laboratory, said he hopes to help the board “make progress when it comes to providing a safe environment for our students, supporting our educators and making our students ready for a career.”
In addition to choosing the next superintendent, the school board also must deal with a variety of issues. Rezoning and discipline were hot topics during the election, and they haven’t gone away.
The old expression “be careful what you wish for” comes to mind. All three wanted to be elected, and now they must work with a board that was severely divided just three months ago.
As the board makes this transition, it is more important than ever for their discussions and work regarding Aiken County’s students be made in front of the public, not behind closed doors. Too many unanswered questions and accusations of incivility have been thrown around regarding this board. Now is the time for board members to take the ethical high ground and operate in a responsible manner.
Perhaps time and some new faces will give the entire board the fresh start it needs.