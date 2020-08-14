The news Wednesday that the Masters Tournament will go on in November without spectators wasn’t surprising, but it’s still disappointing for thousands of golf fans who look forward to attending the event each year.
We have no doubt that tournament officials explored all options to allow spectators, even as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on daily life, but in the end Chairman Fred Ridley made the right call. Augusta National and the Masters are known for their efficiency, but the risk of further spreading the disease outweighed the reward of having patrons on the grounds.
Chalk up another victim for 2020.
The economic impact of not having fans in attendance cannot be understated. Many businesses, small and large, rely on the annual boost the Masters provides. And it’s not just hotels, restaurants and bars; it’s golf courses and retail businesses, too.
The silver lining is that the tournament is still planned for the middle of November. The world’s best golfers will still descend on Augusta National and try to win the coveted green jacket. Expect record TV ratings as millions will watch from the comfort of their home.
But it will be different in many aspects. Instead of the normal spring backdrop, the tournament will be played in different conditions because of its fall date. And the roars the patrons produce when players hit exceptional shots will be missing.
How much that will matter remains to be seen. Many players “feed” off the energy of the spectators, and the Masters is unique in that its setting helps create drama as players often battle it out on Augusta National’s final nine holes. With no electronic devices allowed on the course, players and spectators alike must rely on the hand-operated leaderboards located throughout the course and the roars coming from adjacent holes to follow the action.
For annual patrons who get Masters series badges each year, there was some good news from the tournament Wednesday. They will have the opportunity to purchase Masters merchandise online.
And those who purchased tickets from Augusta National for the 2020 Masters will be given the opportunity to receive the same tickets for the 2021 Masters.
“We look forward to the day when we can welcome all of our patrons back, hopefully in April 2021,” Ridley said Wednesday.
Notice Ridley said “hopefully” for 2021. There is a strong possibility that the pandemic will still be with us next year. Locally, all we can do is follow what health experts recommend: wear face masks, practice social distancing and wash hands frequently.
The Masters and its patrons don’t want to go another year without seeing each other.