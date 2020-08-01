Last week was an eventful one for news on the coronavirus front. Do you want the good news or the bad news first?
Let’s start with the good news. COVID-19 numbers seem to be on the decline in South Carolina areas that have a mask mandate in place, according to one recent report. Charleston, Greenville and Myrtle Beach are among the areas that have slowed the spread after their ordinances went into effect.
Aiken City Council passed a special ordinance requiring masks in retail establishments and restaurants that began July 17. While it’s too early to see conclusive data, the number of confirmed cases in Aiken County has ranged from nine to 54 in the daily reports since it went into effect here.
At its July 21 meeting, Aiken County Council passed a resolution that residents “take appropriate steps” to help prevent the spread of the virus. New Ellenton approved a mask ordinance that went into effect July 24. Any action that encourages or requires preventive measures is a good thing.
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster has not issued a statewide mask edict, but he is encouraging local governments to do so and said now is “the time for local leadership.” The governor did announce last week that stadiums, theaters, concert venues and other places that host large gatherings could reopen if they follow certain guidelines.
The bad news is that major events continue to get canceled because of the pandemic. The latest local casualties are Aiken’s Makin’ and One Table.
Aiken’s Makin' is the annual arts and crafts festival that fills downtown Aiken each September with thousands of people and vendors from all over the Southeast. One Table is the yearly Thanksgiving dinner that feeds hundreds of residents in downtown Aiken. Both will be sorely missed.
Organizers of major events are feeling the pain of having to make decisions about future events based on information and trends they see now about the coronavirus. Some events, like Run United, have suffered a double whammy: The fundraiser for the United Way of Aiken County was postponed from its April date and its new fall date was recently scrapped. Ditto for the Aiken Steeplechase Association’s spring and fall events.
The Aiken County Public School District made the decision to push back the start of school by two weeks. The move is a wise one as it will allow district personnel to better prepare for the hybrid model of in-class learning and virtual instruction, and the district’s plan was approved by the state's Department of Education.
The bad news is that distance learning is likely to be a challenge for those in rural areas because of internet connectivity problems. Case in point: Sandra Shealey, who represents the Wagener area on the local school board, could not participate in Wednesday night’s virtual meeting and vote because of internet issues from her home in rural Aiken County.
On the sports front, the good news is that professional basketball and hockey have resumed after seeing their seasons go dark in March. Major League Baseball got a late start but is still playing after the Florida Marlins had a major outbreak of COVID-19.
The bad news is that the Clemson-South Carolina football game, played annually each year since 1909, appears to be off. The Atlantic Coast Conference announced a plan Wednesday that would allow each of its schools to play an in-state, out-of-conference opponent. The next day, the Southeastern Conference said it was limiting its schedule to only conference foes. It will be a shame if the Gamecocks and Tigers can’t meet on the gridiron this year, but the prospect of having any football at all is looking dimmer by the day.
The dark cloud on the horizon is that we are far from out of the woods when it comes to the coronavirus. We might not get back to normal, whatever that looks like, until sometime in 2021.
The silver lining is that data shows if we continue to take precautions – wear face masks, practice social distancing, thoroughly wash hands and cover coughs and sneezes – we can stem the tide.
Let’s continue to make these small sacrifices now in hopes that we can have the things we enjoy sooner rather than later.