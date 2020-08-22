Emergency medical services are something that most of us don’t think about very often.
Until we need them.
If a medical emergency should occur, anyone would want an ambulance and qualified personnel to show up as quickly as possible. But in Aiken County that hasn’t been a guarantee, particularly in rural areas. A lack of qualified personnel and, in some cases, unmanned stations – both brought on by money issues – has caused the gap in service.
That’s not a roll of the dice that anyone should have to take. Fortunately, Aiken County Council is making some strides to improve the situation.
Even though County Council had increased salaries for EMS workers by 19% since last summer, their pay still trailed what other South Carolina counties and private ambulance services were offering.
Without enough help, it was common practice to close some stations or man them with overtime shifts when there weren’t enough workers to go around.
At last week’s meeting, County Council unanimously passed a resolution that will begin to address pay inequities for all classifications of EMS workers.
Specifically, minimum salaries will be raised across the board for six different positions. Existing workers with salaries below the minimums will see their pay increased to the new minimum levels. And a 5% pay increase also will take effect for all existing EMS workers.
It won’t cure all the problems, but it’s a step in the right direction.
Or, as County Council Chairman Gary Bunker said, it’s like the old line about how to eat an elephant. “How do we fix EMS?” Bunker asked. “One phase at a time.”
Earlier this summer, County Administrator Clay Killian said the two biggest issues involving EMS were the need to increase pay and the decreasing number of people who want to serve as emergency medical technicians and paramedics.
The plans approved last week also call for increased efforts to help recruit new personnel; purchase equipment to help dispatch calls more efficiently; more training opportunities; and acquiring help from the private sector until full staffing is achieved.
Killian echoed Bunker’s thoughts of taking on the giant task in small steps.
“We have already passed this budget (for the 2020-2021) fiscal year, and they (County Council) have done a tremendous amount of salary increases,” Killian said. “We’re still not quite there, but I understand that. We’ve got to continue to work at it the best we can and bite off a little bit at a time.”
Adequate emergency medical services should be available to all citizens of Aiken County. Both S.C. Sen. Nikki Setzler, D-Lexington, and S.C. Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken, have spoken out on Aiken County’s EMS issues, as have veteran first responders from around the county.
The actions taken by Aiken County Council should help close the pay gap and attract more qualified workers. If nothing else, the odds should increase for a favorable response should the need to call for EMS help occurs.