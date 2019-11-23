History will be made Monday night when the Aiken City Council swears in Kay Biermann Brohl and Gail Diggs as members.
Brohl and Diggs were elected and re-elected, respectively, earlier this month and join Lessie Price and Andrea Gregory on the panel, giving Aiken’s governing body a majority of female members.
That’s the first time that has happened in Aiken, longtime city clerk Sara Ridout confirmed.
Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon, who was unopposed for reelection, is joined in the male minority by council members Ed Girardeau and Ed Woltz.
Mayor Osbon doesn’t have a problem being outnumbered. He thinks it will be a “great version” of City Council, and says it might even be described as “City Council 2.0.”
Of the 10 municipalities in Aiken County, only Perry and Windsor can also boast of having a female majority council.
Price is the longest-serving member, first winning election to City Council in 1987. She and Diggs, who was first elected in 2011, are tireless voices for Aiken’s Northside and Aiken as a whole.
Gregory was elected in 2017 and represents District 5. Brohl will fill the seat of outgoing member Dick Dewar, who served District 3 for 12 years. We thank him for his service.
Having more diversity on the council is a good thing, and it’s also reflective of the city’s population. In the three decades since Price was first elected, Aiken has had several other women serve on City Council, including Beverly Clyburn, Karen Papouchado and Jane Vaughters.
Now Price is joined by three more women, all serving at the same time, and they will face several important issues going forward. As Mayor Osbon noted, “each one of these women have what’s best for Aiken in mind.”
With Melissa Oremus being recently elected to fill the S.C. House District 84 seat and three women running for positions on the Aiken County School Board, perhaps we’ll see a more diverse group of candidates step forward for other elected offices in the near future. Seeing more diverse candidates appointed to other local committees and boards would also be a step in the right direction.
Hopefully, this is a trend that will continue and bring different perspectives and energies to government.
We applaud you and look forward to seeing the great things you’ll accomplish in your positions.