“Every vote counts” is more than a slogan.
In Tuesday’s general election in Aiken County, it proved to be the difference in one town race.
Longtime Mayor Bob Salley was defeated by write-in candidate LaDonna Hall by a handful of votes in the Salley mayoral race. Hall wasn’t on the ballot for mayor, but she was for a seat on town council. Hall received just five votes in that race.
Let that sink in for a moment.
Bob Salley, the 92-year-old incumbent, told the Aiken Standard he plans to contest the result of the election. Originally, it was thought that Hall won the mayor's race by just one vote, 39 to 38. Election officials said Wednesday that Hall actually had five more votes and won 44 to 38.
Voter turnout in Salley was nearly 46%, which was much higher than in the city limits of Aiken.
Incumbents Rick Osbon and Gail Diggs were reelected to serve as mayor and council member, respectively. In the other city race, Republican Kay Biermann Brohl defeated John Brecht in a District 3 contest that saw fewer than 1,000 votes cast.
At first glance, voter turnout in Aiken seemed to be low at 9%. But consider that Osbon was running unopposed and two-thirds of the city didn’t have a contested race to vote on. The Brohl-Brecht contest drew a higher overall turnout.
In District 1, Democrat Diggs beat Republican Jeremy Stevens, a political newcomer, by a hefty margin. Fewer than 500 votes were cast in that race.
Straight party voting was offered in the city election, and more than 50% voted that way in Aiken. Osbon, a Republican, and Brohl benefited from that option in GOP-heavy Aiken, but it didn’t hurt Diggs.
Getting out to vote matters because these are the elected officials who will make important decisions. They will shape the future and decide how taxpayer money is spent.
Aiken voters will get another chance to go to the polls next month when three Aiken County School Board positions are up for grabs.
Come out Nov. 19 to see for yourself what the candidates have to say. The Aiken Standard is holding a candidate forum at the Municipal Building.
Hopefully the School Board races, with 10 candidates total, will bring more voters to the polls. If you can’t get to the polls Dec. 10, make plans to vote early or absentee if eligible.
We’ll say it again: if you have the right to vote, please do so. No outcome is guaranteed; just look at what happened in Salley.
Your vote could be the difference.