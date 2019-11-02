The right to vote is one of the most important freedoms we have.
If you are eligible to vote in Tuesday’s general election, please do so. The City of Aiken will elect a mayor and two city council representatives, and other municipalities across Aiken County in Burnettown, Monetta, Perry, Salley and Wagener will fill spots as well.
Non-presidential election years can lead to apathy at the polls. Don’t let that be the case in Aiken County, where a number of important issues face our elected officials.
In Aiken that includes how the city will proceed with the development of the old Aiken County hospital property and the ongoing Hotel Aiken renovation. There’s also the potential consolidation of city offices into the former Regions Bank building on Chesterfield Street. Those are just some of the main issues involving the downtown area.
On the Southside, there is always the issue of overcrowding and how to manage growth. On the Northside, the city faces the challenge of revitalizing an area that has been oft-neglected but is important because of its proximity to the Interstate 20 corridor. Proposed opportunity zones could help give that area a boost.
Public safety is a concern for all of Aiken, too. After a series of high-profile incidents earlier this year, our elected officials need to make sure public safety officers have the resources to do their jobs.
Current Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon, a Republican, is running unopposed for another term. In District 1, incumbent Democrat Gail Diggs faces political newcomer Jeremy Stevens, a Republican.
District 3 will see a new person elected to replace Dick Dewar, who ably served the city for 12 years. The Republican announced in April that he would not seek re-election. Kay Biermann Brohl, a Republican, will square off against Democrat John Brecht.
Today’s edition of the Aiken Standard includes plenty of information on the election.
Looking ahead, if you haven’t registered or are new to the area, make sure you are eligible to vote in future elections. The South Carolina Election Commission site scvotes.org has some useful information.
For this election, absentee voting can be done in person at the Aiken County Government Center until 5 p.m. Monday, and polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Make your vote count.