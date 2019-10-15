Diplomatic immunity, by definition, is a straightforward concept.
Under international law, foreign diplomats receive special treatment and are exempt from prosecution under the host country’s laws. Those courtesies often apply to a diplomat’s family as well.
That’s fine for misdemeanors and less serious offenses but gets tricky when the stakes are raised.
Take the case of Anne Goodwin Sacoolas, a South Aiken High School graduate. Sacoolas is the wife of an American diplomat stationed in Great Britain, and is the suspect in a crash that killed 19-year-old motorcyclist Harry Dunn.
Sacoolas initially cooperated with British authorities before leaving the country. She has gone into seclusion and her whereabouts are unknown.
Dunn’s parents hit the morning TV show circuit in New York on Monday, and their story was heartbreaking. His father, Tim Dunn, described the crash scene in an interview with “CBS This Morning.”
“I could see broken bones out of his arms and stuff. But he was talking,” Dunn’s father said, according to the Associated Press. “I called out to him and said, ‘Harry, it’s your dad. They’re going to fix you. …Be calm. Let them help you.”
But Dunn never recovered, and now his parents are left searching for justice in the wake of their son’s death. They traveled to Washington, D.C., in hopes of meeting with Sacoolas, and they want to persuade her to return to the United Kingdom. On Tuesday afternoon, they were invited to a meeting at the White House.
This case is making headlines all around the world. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson doesn’t think it’s right for Sacoolas to hide behind the shield of diplomatic immunity. President Donald Trump also has weighed in, calling it a “terrible accident.” Authorities in the United Kingdom don’t think immunity is relevant because Sacoolas returned to the United States.
It’s very rare for diplomatic immunity to be waived. The Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations was codified in 1961, and both the United States and United Kingdom ratified it.
There have been cases where immunity was waived. In 1997, the deputy ambassador of the Republic of Georgia caused an accident that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old girl in Washington, D.C.
The U.S. requested that Georgia waive the diplomat’s immunity, and the country agreed. He was convicted of manslaughter and served three years in a U.S. prison before being sent to his home country to serve more time.
But that case was an exception, not the rule.
Dunn’s mother, Charlotte Charles, wants Sacoolas to “face us as a broken family.” She noted that Sacoolas is also a mother.
“She needs to set an example to her own children that you can’t run away,” Charles said in New York.
Sacoolas should return to Great Britain but is unlikely to do so – she is looking out for her family’s best interests – but she should at a minimum take the opportunity to meet with the Dunn family while they are in the United States.
It won’t bring Harry Dunn back, but it’s the right thing to do.