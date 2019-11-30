Opportunity zones, fees in lieu of taxes, historic credits and many other incentives are accessible to investors interested in repurposing underdeveloped areas, but none of them appear to burden taxpayers in quite the same way as the latest economic stimulation fad, the public-private partnership.
To many outsiders and some insiders, too, a few of these public-private partnership deals look a lot like selectively boosting profitable free enterprise.
A project near and dear to the heart of Aiken, or at least in the forefront of its residents’ minds over the last year, is the now stalled, or at least slowed, redevelopment of the old hospital property on Richland Avenue.
There’s still a sales agreement on the table between WTC and the Aiken County Council, but the $12.5 million multi-county park discussion has grown eerily quiet and may have died due to lack of favorable opinions.
Many refer to it as a gateway property to the city. One thing is certain, the property has been an eyesore for half a decade. It’s likely to be the largest single piece of viable property in Aiken when it comes to the potential to spur redevelopment within the downtown footprint.
Communities like Greenville and Spartanburg were presented with similar opportunities and are now models of how public-private partnerships work to successfully stimulate additional growth near the vicinity of the core project.
We think Aiken needs a project like this. In just a few years, we could reflect on how construction of a downtown hotel and convention center started a chain reaction of other developments similar, but on a lesser scale, to the way we reference Project Jackson in North Augusta.
The project is exciting, the future is bright, so why all the shade?
Communication between the "counties" in a tri-county project is challenging. The Aiken County Council, Aiken City Council and the Aiken County School Board were the stars in this drama but none of them had the complete script. The 20-year/$12.5 million ask seemed like an overreach.
With projects of this scale, it is imperative that our governing bodies work together and share the same vision. If that vision is a hotel and conference center, then we’d like to see these leaders hook arms and plow the road. Aiken does not need another grand idea that gets scrapped due to lack of public interest, lack of support and lack of communication.
Will it take public-private partnerships to stimulate Aiken? If so, set parameters for funding that make sense based on the scope of the project, the community need and the burden on taxpayers. As previous City Council member Dick Dewar brought up for discussion at a summer work session, establishing clawbacks if projects aren’t completed within designated time frames is completely relevant in Aiken.
The Pandora’s box was opened with projects like the Aiken Mall, Project Jackson and Hitchcock Hotel, so developers know that we are open for the “ask.” What’s to prevent the next big construction project from stopping and asking for incentives on its way to the bank?
We’re not just talking about incentivizing industries anymore.
Take a serious look at the funding. Yes, these types of projects are exciting. Yes, we need economic stimulus. And yes, we need free enterprise, especially profitable ventures, to be successful in Aiken, but at what cost to the taxpayers?