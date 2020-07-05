Nationally noted finance expert Suze Orman said, “If you're going down the street and you're going the wrong way, remember – God permits U-turns.”
This whole year has been a U-turn. The Masters in April? – maybe November. Take a walk for your graduation? – not this year. Easter egg hunt after church? – nope.
The Aiken City Council could heed such advice as residents grapple with the novel coronavirus pandemic. Council members voted unanimously to pass a resolution last week encouraging citizens to wear face masks when in enclosed public spaces, i.e. restaurants and businesses.
But as a few Council members noted during the special called meeting Thursday, a resolution has no teeth. And it is essentially the same thing City Council asked citizens to do back in March when the pandemic really began to take off in the U.S.
Experts say wearing a mask will make a difference in stopping the spread of coronavirus.
We’ve heard the kind requests, the suggestions, the strong recommendations and now a formal resolution that our leadership believes Aikenites should wear masks. All that’s left is doing something within their power that will really make a difference.
The outbreak continues to wreak havoc globally and is having a devasting impact on the U.S. where Americans have been slow to adhere to recommendations from epidemiologists like Drs. Linda Bell and Anthony Fauci.
COVID-19 has been called an invisible enemy. This enemy is leaving a death toll that is tracked daily. We won’t treat the 10 lives in Aiken County who have succumbed to this virus as just a number on a chart. If our county and city governments believe we can save the 11th, 12th or 20th life by requiring our population to wear a mask in public, approve an ordinance.
Dozens of cities and towns across South Carolina, including Charleston, Columbia and Greenville, have already enacted ordinances and made the turn to correct this downward spiral.
Relaxed restrictions around Memorial Day brought a steady increase in positive case numbers. Some areas are reaching their hospital capacity.
For the Fourth of July holiday weekend, a time when many flock to beaches and lakes, state authorities urged people to celebrate privately and not congregate in large numbers.
Aiken City Council members were asked by this newspaper Monday if they planned to enact an ordinance requiring face masks to be worn when people are out in public. The answer was no. By Wednesday, City Council had called a special meeting to vote on the resolution.
City Council passed the resolution in an hourlong meeting that featured a handful of public speakers and a healthy discussion among Council members and Mayor Rick Osbon. No doubt that letters from the Aiken Chamber of Commerce and Aiken Downtown Development Association, in support of wearing masks, helped the cause.
Council member Gail Diggs, a grandmother who said she is both a cancer and lupus survivor, made a passionate plea for the public to wear masks.
“This isn’t a political issue,” she said. “This is about life and death.”
Diggs speaks from experience; she said she has lost a few family members to the virus.
It’s disappointing that our City Council has waited three months to pass a toothless resolution, and we’ve seen no interest from Aiken County Council, either. The city, and county, have a large population of senior citizens. They are the most vulnerable when it comes to coronavirus, although recent numbers also show young people catching the virus more frequently.
To be fair, our local leaders are following the example and language being used by leadership at the state and national levels.
Just a few days ago, as cases soared, Dr. Fauci said he was “very concerned.” If Americans want to resume normal activities, like sending children to school and attending concerts and games in person, they need to act now by wearing masks and social distancing when in public.
“We’ve got to get the message out that we are all in this together,” Fauci told senators.
McMaster played the football card during his press briefing Wednesday. The popular spectator sport might not be played, or attendance will be severely limited, if the virus continues to spread.
“Let me make it very clear,” he said. “Wear a mask and social distance now so we can enjoy high school and college football in South Carolina this fall.”
The silver lining of last week’s Council meeting is that it sounds like there is growing support to enact a special ordinance that would be in effect for 61 days. With the start of the new school year in roughly six weeks, now is the time to act.
Yes, enforcement of a mask ordinance would be difficult. But it would send a clear message to citizens that this is a serious issue.
Everyone is eager for the economy to crank back up and get back into their every day normal lives. We all want to go to school, church and games again. We don’t want to lose anymore Aikenites to a virus.
To get there will require sacrifice. Requiring citizens to wear masks in public places, and to practice social distancing and good hygiene, is a small price to pay. It’s not too late to stop. Make mask wearing mandatory. Make a U-turn and let’s get moving in the right direction.