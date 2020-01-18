The Aiken Chamber of Commerce assembled the area’s top business and community leaders Friday night for its annual awards gala.
The hundreds of people who gathered at USC Aiken’s Convocation Center were treated to a two-fold celebration: the annual awards for woman, man, ambassador, small business and large business, and special recognition for Savannah River Site’s 70th anniversary.
The theme for the night was SRS with special table decorations and a slideshow that let attendees see how the small communities south of Aiken gave way to the sprawling nuclear reservation that has been so important to the area’s economy for decades.
U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette recorded a special message for the event, saying that the site’s “legacy of service won’t be forgotten.”
J. David Jameson, the chamber’s president and CEO, then invited chamber board members and elected officials to come on stage to display a special “thank you” banner for SRS.
“Tonight, we pause for just a moment to celebrate you,” Jameson said.
Michael Budney, the Department of Energy’s manager at SRS, noted the pride the site’s employees take in their legacy and how their predecessors set them up for success.
Alison South Marketing Group was honored as Small Business of the Year, and Zeus Industrial Products received the award for Large Business of the Year. Both companies started out relatively small but have grown in leaps and bounds in recent years, and both continue to make meaningful contributions to the community.
Woody Malone, an agent with Meybohm Real Estate, was recognized for his tireless efforts as the chamber's Ambassador of the Year.
Sharon Rodgers, who was named Woman of the Year, and Stuart MacVean, Man of the Year, were worthy choices as well.
Rodgers changed career paths after the Graniteville train wreck in 2005 and is now the executive director of the United Way of Aiken County. She was recognized for her leadership and as a “driving force for a better tomorrow for all.”
She noted that the SRS theme was appropriate for the night since the local United Way grew out of the Aiken County Community Chest that was started not long after construction at the site began.
MacVean, president of Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, was honored for his record of service and for being a man “who excels at motivating and inspiring those around him.”
Congratulations to all the award winners, best wishes to the Savannah River Site for reaching a milestone and thanks to the Aiken Chamber of Commerce for being a vital part of the community.