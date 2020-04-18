This week marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.
There’s no better time than in the middle of a pandemic, when we are avoiding human interaction, to see the beauty, fragility and resilience of the environment around us.
South Carolina, full of natural wonders from its beaches to its mountains, benefits greatly from fresh air and clean water. Closer to home, Aiken County and its surrounding environs benefit from land conservation, tree preservation and eco-friendly initiatives.
The recent coronavirus pandemic has forced many Earth Day events to be canceled or postponed, but it won’t keep people from celebrating the movement in different ways.
Earth Day is celebrated each year on April 22. Locally, the Ruth Patrick Science Education Center at USC Aiken is celebrating Earth Week with a number of virtual events. Activities and contests will be streamed on the center's Facebook page.
One good thing has come out of the pandemic: Some parts of the planet are seeing clear skies for the first time in decades since stay at home orders have caused a sharp decrease in transportation and lower nitrogen oxide emissions.
We’re lucky to live in an area where we appreciate our blue skies and our trees. Thanks to the City of Aiken, District 1 City Council Member Gail Diggs and Parks Director Jessica Campbell and staff, the Aiken Standard staff is planting 250 trees at Generations Park this week.
Here at the Aiken Standard, recycling is part of our daily life. Over the last 12 months, the Aiken Standard has recycled 780,000 pounds (390 tons) of paper and cardboard, 31 tons of aluminum, 10 tons of metal, two old printing units and various other scrap metal, as well as daily collections of plastic bottles and paper.
People all over the planet are doing things each day to make a positive impact. At earthday.org, some of the suggestions we all can do include:
• Plant or donate a tree.
• Join a local park, beach or river cleanup effort.
• Recycle paper, plastic and glass.
• Carpool, ride a bike or use public transportation when possible.
• Use environmentally friendly, non-toxic cleaning products.
You get the picture. We overheard a story this week about a grandfather who received a stimulus check from the government, and he was depositing the money into a fund for his grandchildren.
His reasoning? The money was borrowing from them anyway. Makes sense.
The damage we’re doing to the Earth each day is borrowing from our grandchildren’s future and limiting their ability to enjoy some of the things we take for granted, like fresh air and cool streams.
Make every day Earth Day. Future generations are counting on us.