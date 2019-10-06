One of the first things visitors see when they come in the main entrance of the Aiken Standard is an homage to the First Amendment.
In large, bold letters – much like a headline reserved for the end of world wars or moon landings – are these words from the U.S. Constitution, dated Dec. 15, 1791.
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof, or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
Today marks the beginning of the 79th annual National Newspaper Week, and the theme this year is “Think F1rst – Know Your 5 Freedoms.”
Those five are freedom of religion, freedom of speech, freedom of the press, freedom of assembly and freedom to petition the government.
The Aiken Standard will be doing plenty to observe National Newspaper Week.
First, we are inviting the public to come see our operations at our building located at 326 Rutland Dr. You can have breakfast and a tour with Executive Editor John Boyette this Tuesday or Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. If you can’t make it in the morning, Publisher Rhonda Overbey is offering afternoon tea and a tour on the same days beginning at 3 p.m.
We are also offering building tours on Thursday at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.
To reserve a spot, call Kathy Boyette at 803-644-2371 or email her at kboyette@aikenstandard.com.
Second, we have invited some of our past reporters and editors to contribute columns this week. Check out the editorial page each day for their thoughts and observations.
Those freedoms that are highlighted in our lobby were important more than two centuries ago and remain precious to this day.
“Our liberty depends on the freedom of the press, and that cannot be limited without being lost,” Thomas Jefferson once wrote.
As a news organization, freedom of the press is particularly important to us. The Aiken Standard has been Aiken County’s “trusted local source for news and information” since 1867, and we take that role very seriously. This news and information can range anywhere from a calendar of events to high school sports coverage to keeping an eye on local government and its leaders.
Without the First Amendment, we wouldn’t be able to do our job very effectively. And the community would be the poorer for it.
The next time you pick up the paper in your driveway, click online for the e-edition or download a story from our mobile app, take a moment to give thanks for freedom of the press.