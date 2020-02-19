Given the turmoil surrounding the Aiken County School Board last year, and the subsequent resignations of the superintendent and three board members, you would think the board would tread carefully when announcing its next superintendent.
Think again.
At a special called meeting Tuesday night, which wasn’t well attended, the board voted 7-2 to promote Interim Superintendent King Laurence to the position. Laurence, formerly the school district’s chief officer of administration, is getting a three-year contract with an annual salary of $195,000.
Laurence has more than two decades of service with the Aiken County Public School District and is a homegrown product. He knows very well the challenges that Aiken County students, teachers and staff face on a daily basis.
The board went into executive session shortly after the called meeting began at 6 p.m. The lone item on the executive session agenda was "discussion of employment matter regarding superintendent."
Board Chairman Keith Liner and the rest of the board emerged from executive session just before 10 p.m. They made the announcement in front of two citizens and three media members. Normally, dozens of people attend school board meetings.
The special meeting occurred less than a week after the school board held a pair of meetings asking for public input on what “personal characteristics” Aiken County residents wanted in the next superintendent.
In the session held at Aiken High School, Liner was asked point blank if the board was “actually looking for people.” Liner and the other board members present assured the audience that the data collected would be used to guide the board’s search.
It seems, though, that a decision to go with Laurence already was in the works. Rosemary English, one of the school board members who resigned in September, attended Tuesday night’s meeting. She said the meetings last week were “a farce” and bemoaned the board’s lack of transparency.
Last month, school board members heard a presentation from the South Carolina School Boards Association that outlined the features of the association’s superintendent search service.
If the board chose to contract with the association for a search, the association would advertise the position, set up focus groups and surveys for public and school input to determine an “ideal candidate” and present a candidate pool to the school board. That process would take four to six months and would cost an estimated $15,000-$20,000.
By choosing Laurence, the board will save time and money. But did the school board miss an opportunity for its students by not conducting a national search?
Both of the board members who voted against the new superintendent – Patrice Rhinehart-Jackson and Cam Nuessle – said their quibble was with the process, not the individual.
“I feel that the will of the people is being ignored,” Rhinehart-Jackson said after the vote.
“How do we know we have hired the best without an open and competitive selection process?” Nuessle wrote on social media.
Only time will tell.