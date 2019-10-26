Cot Campbell once said that he “could not describe the appreciation that I have for horses, large four-legged animals, that changed your whole life.”
It can be said that Aiken could not begin to describe the appreciation it has for what Campbell did for the city and its place in thoroughbred racing.
Campbell, founder and president of Dogwood Stable, died on this date a year ago. His presence around Aiken, whether at civic meetings or driving around town in his Jeep decorated in the stable’s colors, is very much missed.
Aiken already was a well-known venue to train thoroughbreds, and many notable horsemen had plied their craft on the sandy soil at Aiken Training Track. But when Campbell arrived in the summer of 1986, with three big vans from his Georgia operation, it was a game changer because he wasn’t just here for the winter months. Dogwood operated out of Aiken the whole year.
Campbell and his wife, Anne, fell in love with the city, and they soon made it their permanent home. Then Summer Squall came along, and Aiken enjoyed newfound attention with a colt that was trained right here and even ran in the Aiken Trials.
Summer Squall almost won the Kentucky Derby in 1990, beaten by Unbridled. Two weeks later, Campbell’s star 3-year-old exacted revenge with a stirring victory in the Preakness Stakes.
More than two decades later, Campbell and Dogwood struck it big again when Palace Malice won the Belmont Stakes. In a post race interview, Campbell famously said, “They’ll be dancing in the streets” in Aiken.
And that was one of Campbell’s endearing qualities: He was happy to share his success with his adopted hometown. As J. David Jameson, president and CEO of the Greater Aiken Chamber of Commerce, once said, “Cot is Aiken’s greatest ambassador as he goes around the country. Dogwood’s colors are Aiken’s colors.”
When Palace Malice returned to Aiken, Campbell made sure to invite the public out to his barn to see the handsome colt. Hundreds did just that.
Campbell’s white whale, if you will, was the Kentucky Derby. He was exposed to the Triple Crown race at an early age, and he dearly wanted to win the most famous horse race in America. Even though he saddled eight different thoroughbreds in the race, none ever wore the garland of roses bestowed upon the winner. He did field horses that finished second, third and fourth.
Campbell did do something that no one else did, and that was to come up with the concept of thoroughbred partnerships. Through the years, Campbell estimated that he brought more than 1,000 people into racing who otherwise might not have participated.
For that Campbell earned the ultimate honor, enshrinement in the National Museum of Racing’s Hall of Fame in Saratoga Springs, New York. He was inducted last summer, just a couple of months before his death at age 91.
A ceremony for Campbell will be held at 1:30 p.m. today at the Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame and Museum in Hopelands Gardens. That will be followed by the opening of an exhibit celebrating his career and a silent auction featuring trophies and victory photos that were once on display at Dogwood’s Aiken office.
It's fitting that some of Campbell’s mementos will be enjoyed by Aikenites. The city’s greatest ambassador wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.