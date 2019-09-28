The editorial “Start of a New Era,” published Monday, Sept. 29, 1969 on the front page of the Aiken Standard, announced the dedication of the newspaper plant on Rutland Drive after the offices moved from 100 Laurens St. and 213-215 Richland Ave. in downtown Aiken.
Today marks our 50th anniversary at 326 Rutland Drive.
Seems like a great time to announce that we’ve completed the installation of our newer press equipment that we announced on July 23 of this year. The transition began early this year with planning, searching for the right equipment to meet our needs, ordering parts, bidding out sections of the work to specialists and much more. Since then, we’re pleased to say, the exhausted 1985 equipment we were working on has been upgraded to a Magnum Community Press.
We solemnly appreciate your patience during the pressroom transition and hope you’ll see the improved print quality immediately in the overall reproduction of news photos and advertisements in the Aiken Standard, North Augusta Star, Fort Gordon Globe and the more than 20 other newspapers printed here in Aiken.
The staff seems pleased as well. The press crew did the bulk of the work and honestly know the ins, outs, ups and downs of what this Magnum press is capable of producing even beyond the better quality, color capacity, speed and safety features.
We want you to see it, too.
Over the next few days you’ll see opportunities advertised in the newspaper to tour our 50-year-old home and get a look at our new printing press during national Newspaper Week, Oct. 7-11. While we’re celebrating First Amendment rights and sunshine laws, we’re also opening our doors to let the sun shine in the Aiken Standard, too.
Meet the publisher, meet the executive editor, meet some of the local staff of reporters, advertising specialists, press operators and carriers who work seven days a week to bring you local news and information.
The aforementioned 1969 editorial also reads: “It is clear that the Aiken Standard now has a sizable investment in its new building and printing equipment, and it serves as a testimonial to the newspaper management’s confidence in the growth and economic health of Aiken and its surrounding area.”
Hear, hear!
The re-investment by Aiken Communications’ parent company, Evening Post Industries, with a $1.1 million press upgrade solidifies its ties to South Carolina and Aiken County as well as its unwavering commitment to supporting local journalism.
We’ll say it again: our roots run deep in Aiken. After 152 years, we’re still growing.