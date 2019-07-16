When we learned of the passing of 1993 Kentucky Derby winner Sea Hero last weekend it marked another of the greats from Aiken we have lost in recent months.
In October, we lost the great horseman Cot Campbell, a legend who was elected to the Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame last August. Campbell, owner of Dogwood Stable in Aiken, had winners in Palace Malice who won the 2013 Belmont Stakes and Summer Squall, winner of the 1990 Preakness.
Last month, we lost Gustav Schickedanz, a Canadian owner and breeder and member of the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame. And in the Aiken area carriage driving community, Katrina Becker, owner of Katydid Farm, passed in May.
These were great legends of Aiken's horse community, and we were saddened by their passing.
While the community is in a transition period, we should look forward to the good things on the horizon.
In April, Chad Ingram was introduced as the new chairman of the Aiken Training Track. Ingram grew up in the New Holland community of Aiken and is the president and CEO of the Garvin Oil Company. But more importantly, Ingram has a vision to add more events to the Aiken Training Track.
Even Cary Frommer, president of the Aiken Training Track, has resigned and the position went to longtime horsewoman Alice Knowles.
The Aiken Horse Park Foundation is already making a mark with new events when it added the inaugural LiftMaster Grand-Prix Eventing showcase in early March. It was a big success, drawing thousands of spectators. When the event returns next year, residents will probably get a chance to see Olympians who will represent their countries in Tokyo in August 2020.
Adding the Grand-Prix marks the start of five weeks of horse-related events in Aiken that make the city so special. In addition to the eventing, we have the Bruce McGhee Memorial Harness Races, the Aiken Trials, the Aiken Spring Steeplechase, Pacers and Polo and the Horse Show in the Woods.
Even the Aiken Steeplechase Association is actively looking for a bigger venue for the annual events by spring 2021.
Aiken horses are on their way to following the path of legends as two thoroughbreds who trained in Aiken enjoyed success earlier this month.
Henley’s Joy won the $1 million Belmont Derby Invitational Stakes and Concrete Ross won the $750,000 Belmont Oaks Invitational Stakes at Belmont Park in New York on July 6. Both were grade I races that were run on the grass.
We have lost some great legends, but the future of Aiken's horse community will always be bright as others step up and take their place amongst them to be part of this community's historic tradition.