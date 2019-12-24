In the classic animated special “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” narrator Sam the Snowman, in his spiffy tweed vest and bowler decorated with a twig of holly, welcomed viewers to the North Pole, aka Christmastown.
Sorry, Sam, Aiken had the North Pole beat for that title this year.
Once again, Aiken was busier than Santa's elves on Christmas Eve during the holiday season, and new attractions – Aiken on ice, aka Holidice – made an even stronger case that the city has become a regional destination for all things Christmas.
Even “Southern Living,” which let the world know Aiken is one of the best small towns in the South in 2018, took notice, writing in its “Explore” section, “If you want a taste of true Southern merrymaking, look no further. … For those looking for a taste of these Southern yuletide revelries all wrapped up in a setting prettier than any picture, there's a small town more than worth the trip: Aiken, South Carolina.”
We couldn't agree more. At Christmastime, Aiken is pretty amazing.
Since Thanksgiving, Aiken has been a nonstop holiday celebration with every weekend and many week nights packed with parades, festivals, carriage rides and concerts in every corner of the county.
For the first time this year, a winter sport seen locally only in Hallmark Christmas movies glided into Aiken: ice skating.
Holidice will continue through Jan. 5 at Citizens Park on East Pine Log Road for first-time-on-skates locals and experienced skaters from colder climates on the synthetic ice rink. For information, visit www.holidice.com.
And, for what has become perhaps the city's biggest holiday tradition, the lighted pathways and illuminated displays at Christmas in Hopelands shone brighter than the 8,000 flashing lights on the new computerized Christmas tree on Newberry Street during the darkest time of winter.
Christmas in Hopelands will be open for one last time this year from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday. For more information, visit www.visitaikensc.com/calendar/event/christmas_in_hopelands_2019.
We hope you and your friends and family experienced some of Aiken's Christmas magic this holiday season. If not, as Clarice, his true love, sings to Rudolph, “There's always tomorrow,” or next year. And as Clarice ends the song, “Tomorrow is not far away.”
Merry Christmas!