The fall foliage seems to have peaked at just the perfect time to paint a crimson and gold backdrop for Thanksgiving in Aiken this year.
From the iconic tunnel of oaks on South Boundary to the tall pines in Hitchcock Woods that whisper in the breeze, Aiken is replete with natural beauty in every season, and for that beauty, the city can be thankful.
Aiken can be thankful, too, that, as Thanksgiving ushers in the season of giving, the city has people like Curtis and Phyllis Blocker, who last year fed more than 450 people who might not have had a home-cooked holiday meal – for free – from their food truck, Food on the Curb. They'll be back on the southwest corner of York Street and Hampton Avenue – the neighborhood where Curtis grew up – this year until they run out of food.
And people like Don Cheeks, the board chairman of the Gifting Tree, and the other volunteers for the nonprofit organization designed to assist people in need and support local charities.
The Gifting Tree's generosity has grown since Cheeks helped found it about two years ago. In August, the organization surprised Greendale Elementary's teachers with more than $3,500 in school supplies for the students in their classrooms, and a $1,000 donation to Leavelle McCampbell Middle School this month to support the spring production of “Beauty and the Beast” was music to the ears of chorus students.
And Aiken can be thankful for its Thanksgiving Day community celebrations rooted in traditions both old and new.
One Table in The Alley is a Thanksgiving feast for all. Sharing a meal with old and new friends is a time to be thankful for the things we all have in common.
And for hundreds of Aikenites and visitors, Thanksgiving morning means a hike into Hitchcock Woods for the Blessing of the Hounds, a tradition more than a century old. The event marks the start of the Aiken Hounds' season of drag races, during which the hounds follow an artificially laid scent, not a live fox, over trails and fences in the woods.
In a feature article in last Sunday's Aiken Standard, Linda Knox McLean, the master or joint master of foxhounds for the Aiken Hounds since 1995, said, unlike some Southern towns, Aiken has never lost its “pizzazz.”
And with natural beauty, a spirit of giving and deep traditions, the city never will.
For that, too, Aiken can be thankful.