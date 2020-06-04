A diverse mix of people got together Wednesday to follow the advice of The Youngbloods and try to love one another, right now. It was a treat that Jesse Colin Young set the right acoustic tone to the open-aired meeting where leaders from the City of Aiken and the community addressed a centuries-old issue: racial inequality.
More than 100 people – of differing races, ages and occupations – met at the Lessie B. Price Senior and Youth Center. They heard promises of standing in unity for racial equality from city officials, and they heard calls for action from community leaders.
It’s a start.
Protests in Aiken and all over the nation in the wake of George Floyd’s death prompted the important acknowledgement that no one should remain silent on this issue. In Minneapolis, Floyd, an African American man, died May 25 after a white police officer put his knee on his neck for several minutes as he lay handcuffed on the pavement, gasping that he couldn't breathe.
The incident, just the latest episode in an ongoing series that resulted in the wrongful deaths of unarmed African Americans, has sparked a national dialogue on race. Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Tony McDade have become household names for all the wrong reasons.
Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon helped organize the gathering and issued a “call for equality throughout our city.”
To help facilitate that, the mayor announced the city will be offering a Community Resource Center. The program will help “navigate through and stay informed about programs that are available to assist our citizens in reaching positive outcomes with their dreams and their goals,” Osbon said.
It’s a start.
Eugene White, president of the Aiken County branch of the NAACP, listed the names of victims before saying, “We are done dying.”
He reminded the audience that the cycle of systemic racism is nothing new. “How long do we have to have these rallies?” he asked. How true.
With the exception of deer culling, Aiken is not known for solving complex problems swiftly, i.e. the mall revitalization and Silver Bluff Road. And by its nature, this is complicated. Next week, we’ll break down our local progress on White’s four points of action: citizens review boards – including subpoena powers – for each law enforcement agency in the county; a review of use-of-force policies by local police; a ban on no-knock warrants; and doing away with boxes on employment applications that ask if the person is a felon.
It’s a start.
For the first time, a multi-racial, multi-cultural and varying-aged citizenry is rallying behind the demands that have been voiced from the African American community in the past. Now it’s time to act. It all starts at the local level, so for the city and county officials who campaign on accountability and transparency, you’re on notice because the voters demand it.
“We have to take this anger to action and this outrage to a favorable outcome,” White said, suggesting one path is through strong, ethical leadership.
This week’s honest and heartfelt dialogue, with prayer and music, felt more like a family reunion or church service than a press conference. It felt like something the South’s Best Small town would do.
Listen this morning as bells from area churches are set to toll seven times beginning at 9 a.m. Organized by the Aiken Chamber of Commerce’s Mosaic group, the tolls symbolize sorrow, respect, unity, dignity, honor, justice and the value of life.
That will be followed by nine minutes of silence beginning at 9:05 a.m., and then churches will ring their bells across the city to show how, together, we can make beautiful music.
It’s a start.