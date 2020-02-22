Once upon a time, U.S. foreign policy was bipartisan; there was no Democratic foreign policy or Republican foreign policy, only an American foreign policy.
Our elected representatives subscribed to the rule: “Politics stops at the water's edge.” This is because, as President John F. Kennedy put it, “Domestic policy can only defeat us; foreign policy can kill us.” The costs of foreign policy failures are high.
This is not to say that Democrats and Republicans have always agreed on what U.S. foreign policy should be; there often has been a vigorous debate. Under President Trump, things have changed dramatically. There is very little debate. Former Secretary of Defense James Mattis remarked that Trump makes “impulsive, unilateral decisions,” arbitrarily rejecting the recommendations of his advisers. So far Trump, and we, have dodged the bullet – escaped the consequences of this reckless style.
A case in point was President Trump's decision to assassinate Gen. Qasem Soleimani of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, sharply escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Another case was Trump's order to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria, leaving our Kurdish allies at the mercy of their Turkish enemies.
A third case was the decision to move the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, without getting any concessions for peace from the Israelis. Regardless of the merits of these actions, Congress was not properly notified, nor given an opportunity to “advise and consent.”
What are America's foreign policy values? In the recent past, protecting the basic human rights of groups threatened with genocide and encouraging nations to transition from dictatorship to democracy have been two important ones. Reducing the stockpiles of nuclear weapons and preventing the spread of nuclear weapons have also been top foreign policy goals. Honoring our treaty commitments is another. Are these still major goals of the U.S.? Other priorities include combating terrorism, support for friendly nations, economic relations and trade, refugees and immigration.
President Trump seems obsessed with canceling deals made by his predecessor, Barack Obama. In May 2018, Trump unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from the Iran Nuclear Agreement, with nothing to replace it, even though the International Atomic Energy Agency repeatedly verified that Iran was in compliance. This agreement blocked Iran's path to nuclear weapons in exchange for a waiver of economic sanctions. It was a multinational agreement signed by China, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the U.S. and Iran. Now, Iran's nuclear weapons program is unknown.
A self-professed global warming/climate change denier, President Trump also took the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Agreement in June 2017, putting our nation's health, economy and national security at risk. We cannot deal effectively with climate change/global warming unless we work in cooperation with other countries. The consequences of neglecting this problem would be disastrous.
The Constitution gives the president a great deal of power in foreign affairs. But this president is taking that authority well beyond what previous presidents have done. Part of the blame belongs to Congress itself, which seems content to let the president run the show alone. This bodes ill for the future of democracy in America.