I love Western movies. Over the years, I think I have watched just about every Western movie that has ever been made – even the so-called “Spaghetti Westerns.” Currently, I am watching reruns of “How The West Was Won” and “Lonesome Dove,” two great television serieses.
There have been a lot of great cowboy actors. My favorite cowboy is Gary Cooper, and my favorite Western is “High Noon." Of course, I enjoyed Roy Rogers, Gene Autry and the Lone Ranger, too.
One of the things I remember from these movies is the way sheriffs and marshals established law and order, and protected townspeople from gun violence: the sheriff or marshal made the rowdy cattlemen check their guns when they came into town. Then, after they had their fun and were ready to leave town, the cowboys got their guns back. That, at least, is a movie version of the way things happened sometimes in the Wild West of the 1800s.
Fast-forward to today. As we begin the decade of the 2020s, guns remain an issue. Is there anything that could be done about gun violence in America? In the old days, most of the guns were six-shooters, Winchester rifles and shotguns. Today, there are all kinds of guns, including military-style assault weapons. The definition of an “assault rifle” is: “a rapid-fire, magazine-fed automatic rifle designed for infantry use.” These weapons are designed to kill a lot of people very quickly. Beyond that, I do not know what else they are for.
Even though I enjoy Western movies and modern-day detective mysteries, I do not enjoy watching or reading about children being massacred in their schools, mass shootings of adults in their workplaces or places of worship, accidental or suicidal deaths of children with guns, and murders motivated by racial, religious or ethnic hatred. So, a second big issue is how to keep guns out of the hands of criminals, people suffering from mental illnesses, hate groups, children and persons involved in domestic violence.
To be sure, there is no panacea, no simple solution, no magic wand to make gun violence go away once and for all. But maybe we can agree on some ways to make us all safer. The first is to restore the 1994 federal ban on the sale of assault weapons, including guns equipped with large-capacity magazines; Congress allowed the ban on assault weapons to expire in 2004. The second is a federal background check on all gun purchasers, including purchases made on the internet and at gun shows. Only law-abiding, responsible adult citizens should be allowed to buy guns. Another possibility is a government buy-back program in which the government would purchase guns from people who want to get rid of them; the guns would then be destroyed.
The Second Amendment to the Constitution reads: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms shall not be infringed.” It would take time to clarify or modify this amendment.
If there ever was an issue where we need to find common ground without delay, the issue is gun violence. It has become more than a problem; it has become a crisis.
Other “free States” have dealt effectively with guns. So can we.